Iconic New York City Halloween parade marches on after attack

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City's annual Halloween parade is marching on amid heavy security following the truck attack that killed eight people in Lower Manhattan.

The parade stepped off Tuesday evening about a mile from where a rented Home Depot pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on the busy bike path along the West Side Highway hours earlier, with determined New Yorkers eager to show they would not be deterred by terrorism.

The event was kicked off by mounted police officers, drawing cheers from the crowds lining the route.

The NYPD added extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the parade route, and officials emphasized that New Yorkers should feel safe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents to go about their business and not be deterred. Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the route as the parade began.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
