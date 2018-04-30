Iconic Times Square blues club closes due to rising rents

In Times Square, the last notes played Sunday night at B.B. King Blues Club.The music venue closed its doors for the final time, with management citing rising rents.The B.B. King Blues Club has been in business for 18 years and played host to Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Jay-Z.Sunday's final show was blues legend Buddy Guy.Several fans say they are upset the venue has been forced to shutter its doors.The club says it is looking for a new location in Manhattan.----------