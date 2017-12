#love #fashion #photooftheday #photography #art #beautiful #travel #happy #nature #picoftheday

New York, New York Moscow, Russia London, United Kingdom Sao Paulo, Brazil Paris, France Los Angeles, California Saint Petersburg, Russia Jakarta, Indonesia Istanbul, Turkey Barcelona, Spain

Disneyland, Anaheim, USA Times Square, New York City, USA Central Park, New York City, USA Eiffel Tower, Paris, France Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA Musée du Louvre, Paris, France Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA

Clarendon Gingham Juno Lark Moon

Instagram's global community has swelled to a mind-boggling 800 million users, and they took to the social network to share snapshots of moments big and small from their lives in 2017.Of course, some of those photos made more a splash than others.What was big on Instagram in 2017? Think celebrity families, New York City, Selena Gomez, #love, Disneyland and the Clarendon filter.The social network released the following figures detailing its most-liked posts, most-followed celebrities, most-used hashtags and other interesting usage trends from the last year:1. Beyonce announces her pregnancy2. Cristiano Ronaldo announces the birth of daughter Alana Martina3. Selena Gomez gets a life-saving kidney donation from her best friend 4. Beyonce's twins turn one month old 5. Cristiano Ronaldo holds his twins6. Selena Gomez poses lovingly with then-boyfriend The Weeknd7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrive at the Met Gala8. Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his entire family9. Sultry Selena Gomez strikes a pose10. Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday