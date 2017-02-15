SOCIETY

It's a boy! Meet American Girl's newest doll

Beloved toy maker American Girl, known for its 18-inch female figurines is set to release its first ever male doll.

Beloved toy maker American Girl, known for its 18-inch female figurines, is set to release its first-ever male doll.

A spokesperson for American Girl said on Tuesday that "A boy character has been a top request from fans for decades."

His name is Logan Everett, and his character plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville.

Logan has a couple of looks, including one with a T-shirt that says, "Play Loud" under an unbuttoned plaid shirt.

The figure will be up for sale starting Thursday and will cost $115.
