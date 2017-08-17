The Powerball jackpot has surged above the half-billion mark after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing.The jackpot stands at $510 million, with a cash value of $324.2 million.The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were:The jackpot for that drawing was $430 million.The next drawing will be Saturday night, and you can watch it live on Channel 7 and abc7NY before Eyewitness News at 11.Powerball is currently played in 44 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.