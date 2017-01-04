Join ABC7 in sharing the Magic of Storytelling

All of us at ABC believe great stories take kids to amazing places, grow their imaginations and teach them incredible things to prepare them for bright futures.
Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to First Book and are inviting consumers to join the fifth annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign through a number of events between January 1st and March 31st, including the Disney Reads Day on February 4th.
From January 1 through March 31, the Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrates the power of storytelling and provides brand new books to kids in need in our community.
You too can join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more and find a Disney Reads Day event near you
Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.
First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.
Related Topics:
societycommunityfirst bookbooks
societycommunityfirst bookbooks