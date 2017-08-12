SOCIETY

Judge rules 'alt-right' rally should go forward as planned in Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists marched at the University of Virginia Friday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia --
A federal judge has ordered a Virginia city to allow a weekend rally of white nationalists and other extremists to take place at its originally planned location downtown.

U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad granted a preliminary injunction Friday in a lawsuit filed against Charlottesville by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler.

Kessler organized the Saturday rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

The city announced earlier this week that the rally must be moved out of Emancipation Park to a larger one, citing safety reasons. The rally and counter-protests are expected to draw thousands of people.

Kessler sued, saying the change was a free speech violation.

The city said in a statement that it would abide by the judge's decision.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyrallyconfederate flag
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois, Powerball drawing tonight
NJ boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Have you seen these missing children?
More Society
Top Stories
3 women murdered inside home in Hempstead
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois, Powerball drawing tonight
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital amid sea of blue
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
President Trump calls governor of Guam to offer reassurances of safety
NJ boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Show More
Lincoln Tunnel drill takes place overnight
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Walgreens bathroom
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Lawsuit claims teens illegally detained after entering US due to alleged gang affiliation
More News
Top Video
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video