Justin Verlander, Kate Upton expecting first child

HOUSTON, Texas --Kate Upton confirmed on Instagram that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.
The model posed on a balcony in Miami wearing a stunning red suit in the photo. She used the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.
No word on when the tiny slugger is due.
The proud father-to-be praised his wife in a followup social media post. In it, the Astros' star said in part, "I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!"
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts