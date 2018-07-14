SOCIETY

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton expecting first child

HOUSTON, Texas --
Kate Upton confirmed on Instagram that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

The model posed on a balcony in Miami wearing a stunning red suit in the photo. She used the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.

No word on when the tiny slugger is due.

The proud father-to-be praised his wife in a followup social media post. In it, the Astros' star said in part, "I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!"

