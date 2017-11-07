Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Justin and Kate Verlander.Houston's hottest new couple tied the knot Saturday in Italy, and the two shared their first wedding photo on social media."Happy wife, happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together," Verlander tweeted."I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend. Thank you so much to our family and friends for making this weekend so much fun," Upton wrote on Instagram.Verlander and Upton married at a medieval church overlooking Tuscany's Montalcino Valley, ESPN reports.Verlander proposed in 2016 after they had been dating for three years.