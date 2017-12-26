SOCIETY

5-year-old boy shot in the head in the Bronx honored by New York Knicks

The Knicks honored a 5-ear-old boy shot in the Bronx.

A brave 5-year-old boy was honored at Madison Square Garden less than seven months after he was hit in the head by a stray bullet in the Bronx.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation gave Jaheem Hunter and his family tickets to watch the Knicks-76ers game Sunday from a suite.

That's where former Knick John Starks surprised the family with a Royal Caribbean cruise.

Knicks players also surprised Jaheem at his home with Christmas presents.

Jaheem just got home two weeks ago after spending six months in the hospital.

His parents say he's come a long way after undergoing multiple surgeries and is re-learning how to speak, walk, and write.

Jaheem had just finished visiting his father in the Morrisania section in June and was being walked to a waiting car when he was struck iby the bullet.

