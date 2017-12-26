NEW YORK (WABC) --A brave 5-year-old boy was honored at Madison Square Garden less than seven months after he was hit in the head by a stray bullet in the Bronx.
The Garden of Dreams Foundation gave Jaheem Hunter and his family tickets to watch the Knicks-76ers game Sunday from a suite.
That's where former Knick John Starks surprised the family with a Royal Caribbean cruise.
Knicks players also surprised Jaheem at his home with Christmas presents.
Jaheem just got home two weeks ago after spending six months in the hospital.
His parents say he's come a long way after undergoing multiple surgeries and is re-learning how to speak, walk, and write.
Jaheem had just finished visiting his father in the Morrisania section in June and was being walked to a waiting car when he was struck iby the bullet.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts