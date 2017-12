A brave 5-year-old boy was honored at Madison Square Garden less than seven months after he was hit in the head by a stray bullet in the Bronx.The Garden of Dreams Foundation gave Jaheem Hunter and his family tickets to watch the Knicks-76ers game Sunday from a suite.That's where former Knick John Starks surprised the family with a Royal Caribbean cruise.Knicks players also surprised Jaheem at his home with Christmas presents.Jaheem just got home two weeks ago after spending six months in the hospital.His parents say he's come a long way after undergoing multiple surgeries and is re-learning how to speak, walk, and write.Jaheem had just finished visiting his father in the Morrisania section in June and was being walked to a waiting car when he was struck iby the bullet.----------