  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion art museum

A rendering of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles will be home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Officials announce the selection of Los Angeles as home to the George Lucas museum.

L.A. officials made a big push for Lucas to locate the art museum in Exposition Park rather than San Francisco.

"Art exists to inspire, to move, to educate, and to excite. Thanks to George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling - an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles," Garcetti said in a written statement.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art confirmed the selection in a tweet.


The museum will house works from Lucas' own collection and "will celebrate the power of visual storytelling in a setting focused on narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation and digital art," according to the project's website.

Officials said pieces will include those by Norman Rockwell, Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as cinema-related art from Lucas' own films, like the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, and from other filmmakers.

The museum is expected to be built by 2020.

Lucas had originally eyed Chicago, but backed out after a prolonged legal fight and then narrowed it down to L.A. and San Francisco.
Related Topics:
societymuseumsgeorge lucaslucasfilmstar warsExposition ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
New York's Harriet Tubman National Historical Park becomes reality
Air Force grants honorable discharge to 91-year-old gay veteran
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Jury sentences Dylann Roof to death for church massacre
VIDEO: Ex-Senator escorted off plane for making a commotion
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
Show More
Wheelchair accessible van stolen from Stratford family's driveway
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
11 Jersey City officers on restricted duty during investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos