Large crowd gathers over possible Banksy sighting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --A curious discovery in Chelsea Thursday evening had some people wondering if the elusive artist Banksy has struck again.
A large crowd gathered as several graffiti artists tagged a newspaper stand with a picture of a newspaper boy.
Eventually the words "Banksy is in NY" popped up on the newspaper the boy is carrying.
Another well-known graffiti artist named Al Diaz took credit for the piece, but some who were there were convinced one of the artists was Banksy.
