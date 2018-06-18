SOCIETY

Lawmakers pay surprise visit to New Jersey ICE center on Father's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the story from Elizabeth.

Naveen Dhaliwal
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A group of Democratic lawmakers paid a surprise visit to an immigration and customs enforcement center on Father's Day.

There was a large crowd holding signs and cheering waiting for the lawmakers as they made their way out of the detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Sunday's visit comes in the midst of controversy surrounding President Trump's policy to separate migrant families. He claims US policy separating migrant families is long but it is not.

There is also more concern as the current administration is severely narrowing the grounds for granting asylum for protection.

Just last week US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said domestic violence victims do not qualify for asylum.

"We are all people who fled danger, whjo are fleeing danger - murders gangs and political depression," says Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

Congressman Nadler says the Democrats plan to introduce legislation next Tuesday to stop this family policy that is separating families.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyICEimmigrationdeportationFather's DayElizabethUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News