New Jersey has sued a town over two recent ordinances that the state says illegally targeted the Jewish community from nearby New York.The lawsuit announced Tuesday against Mahwah and its township council likens the conduct of town officials to the "1950s-era white flight suburbanites" who sought to keep blacks out of their neighborhoods. It seeks the return of more than $3.4 million in state grants and an injunction blocking the ordinances.One measure limits the use of a public park to state residents. The second effectively bans the building of an eruv, a religious boundary made up of white plastic piping on utility poles.Mahwah's independent Mayor Bill Laforet said Tuesday that he and the town's police chief had warned council members about the consequences they and the town could face.