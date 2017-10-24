DISCRIMINATION

Lawsuit: New Jersey town of Mahwah illegally targeted Orthodox Jews

(Photo/Shutterstock)

MAHWAH, New Jersey --
New Jersey has sued a town over two recent ordinances that the state says illegally targeted the Jewish community from nearby New York.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday against Mahwah and its township council likens the conduct of town officials to the "1950s-era white flight suburbanites" who sought to keep blacks out of their neighborhoods. It seeks the return of more than $3.4 million in state grants and an injunction blocking the ordinances.

One measure limits the use of a public park to state residents. The second effectively bans the building of an eruv, a religious boundary made up of white plastic piping on utility poles.

Mahwah's independent Mayor Bill Laforet said Tuesday that he and the town's police chief had warned council members about the consequences they and the town could face.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydiscriminationlawsuitjewishreligionMahwahNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISCRIMINATION
Banana Republic manager fired over employee braid incident
Banana Republic employee apparently told her braids violated dress code
Court rules LI village engaged in housing discrimination
Black detectives suing NYPD over alleged promotions bias
More discrimination
SOCIETY
NYPD, Gov. Cuomo clash over subway homeless problem
Here and Now
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
More Society
Top Stories
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Show More
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
Post-Superstorm Sandy Lindenhurst struggles to rebuild
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos