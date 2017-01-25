SOCIETY

'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart

Eyewitness News
INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina (WABC) --
A visit to the doctor led to a shocking discovery for one North Carolina woman.

Kristina Rodriguez had blood work done after worries that her iron was low. When she picked up her medical chart, there it was - a so called 'medical problem' listed by her doctor as 'Lesbianism.'


Rodriguez says her doctors told her lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.

However, the hospital released a statement saying 'Lesbianism' is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and they are investigating the issue.
