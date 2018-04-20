BARBARA BUSH

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thousands of mourners have paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush. George H.W. Bush was on hand for a time to personally greet the mourners.

The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.

His daughter standing behind him, former President George H.W. Bush sat at the front of the cavernous sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He gazed up at the rose-draped casket holding his wife of 73 years.

After a few moments, an aide came forward to help Bush with his wheelchair, turning it so he faced the rest of the sanctuary. A string of mourners began to approach: adults and children, many of the women wearing his wife's favorite color, blue, and trademark pearls. He offered his hand and smiled as people shook it.

By Friday evening, officials said around 2,500 people stopped by to pay their respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Among them was Houston social worker Varney Johnson, who like other mourners said he wanted to honor her work supporting literacy.

"This woman dedicated her life to educating children," he said.

Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those who have been to St. Martin's Episcopal Church as Mrs. Bush is lying in repose.
People are commending Bush's dedication to literacy and education as they pay their final respects Friday during a public viewing at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

She and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, had long have worshipped at the church, where mourners lined up hours ahead of the public event.
The planned 12-hour viewing has drawn a steady stream of people who passed through security checks and then boarded buses outside another church a short distance away. They included teachers and social workers commending Bush's dedication to education, along with federal politicians.

Many women are wearing blue, Mrs. Bush's favorite color, and pearls, her go-to neckwear jewelry.

The silver casket is in the sanctuary behind a velvet rope in the nation's largest Episcopal church.
Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.
