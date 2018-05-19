ROYAL WEDDING

WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married in May, have released their official engagement photos. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

LONDON --
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" today in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

WATCH LIVE! The Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle

ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE
