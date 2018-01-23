HEALTH

Qualified Health Plan Open Enrollment: Get your questions answered

NEW YORK (WABC) --
LEAVE US YOUR QUESTIONS HERE! CLICK ON 'COMMENT' BELOW TO SHARE THEM WITH ABC7NY AND WE WILL GET ANSWERS IN OUR LIVE EVENT.


The Countdown to Coverage is on! Open enrollment for Qualified Health Plans in New York State has begun, and the deadline for enrollment is January 31, 2018. Choosing coverage is an important decision but not one that has to be overwhelming.

On Tuesday (January 23, 2018) at 4 p.m., join us for a live web chat on the topic: George Rodriguez and Lori Vavrinec from Fidelis Care will offer tips on what to look for during this open enrollment period. You can leave us your questions for the chat right now using the form above and, then join us to hear from them on 01/23!

Taking part are:
Danielle Bellini - Moderator
Danielle is an Emmy Award-winning storyteller with extensive experience as a multimedia on-camera host, reporter and producer.

She currently works with The Walt Disney Company, creating video content for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. You can see her stories on the Disney Parks Blog and catch her contributing, on-camera, to the #DisneyParksLIVE Streams and the show, "Inside Disney Parks".

Dani also hosts and produces video content for Adventures by Disney, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line. She served as the Disney Parks producer for Good Morning America during their coverage of Pandora - The World of Avatar.

In Orlando, Florida, Dani worked as a news reporter for WESH-TV and WKCF-TV. She reported local and national stories including breaking, hard news and feature stories.

Originally from New York, she studied journalism and theater arts at Boston University and is a Walt Disney World College Program alum. She is thrilled to work with the WABC-TV Team.

Lori Vavrinec:

Lori is responsible for the sales and marketing initiatives for lower New York. Her team of 140 staff members is responsible for growing Fidelis Care's membership across all product lines from - from birth through the Medicare years, one member at a time. Lori has been with Fidelis Care for four years, and has a passion for helping people that need it most in a caring and compassionate way.

George Rodriguez:
George is Director of Marketing at Fidelis Care where he's been for the past 13 years. He started as a Marketing Representative and has been promoted three times leading to his current role. As Director of Marketing, George is charged with leading a team of 150 results-oriented professionals through the fulfillment of the Fidelis Care mission. From an early age, George has always been captivated by the symbiotic relationships between leadership and a mission of service; and how the two yield results which not only exemplify the mission of service provide the framework for positive changes at the community level.
