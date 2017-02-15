SOCIETY

Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, February 12, 2017 - segment 3

EMBED </>More News Videos

Part 3 of Long Island Viewpoint on February 12, 2017. (WABC)

Related Topics:
societyviewpoint
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Long Island Viewpoint
Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, February 12, 2017 - segment 1
Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, February 12, 2017 - segment 2
Here and Now on February 12, 2017: Open
More Society
Top Stories
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
VIDEO: Man tackled by NYPD says arrest caused fractured skull
Trump slams intelligence officials, media over Flynn, Russia
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
NYC takes steps to control rodents after man dies of disease caused by rat urine
Ex-boyfriend charged in correction officer's execution-style murder
Show More
Former Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter in bullied teen's suicide
Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
AAA survey: Young millennials are worst behaved drivers
Woman arrested in mysterious death of N. Korean leader's half brother
Home evacuated after carbon monoxide leak at Croton-on-Hudson
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Trump urges Israeli PM to 'hold off' on settlements
Hidden New York: Rare access to the Frick Museum
More Video