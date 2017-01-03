Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, January 1, 2017 - segment 3
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1684186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Part 3 of LI Viewpoint on January 1, 2017. (WABC)
WABC
Tuesday, January 03, 2017 03:37PM
Related Topics:
society
viewpoint
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Long Island Viewpoint
Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, January 1, 2017 - segment 1
Long Island Viewpoint for Sunday, January 1, 2017 - segment 2
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in hit and run
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B plant in Mexico; adding 700 jobs in U.S.
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Show More
New video released in deadly Queens hit and run
GOP scraps plan to gut ethics office as new Congress convenes
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in hit and run
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
WATCH: Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York