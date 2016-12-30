SOCIETY

Long Island Viewpoint

LONG ISLAND --
This week on Long Island Viewpoint: January 1, 2017

Today we bring you a Doctor that has some strong opinions on how technology is affecting our healthcare system. We also have with Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization that helps to rescue abused animals, - in every way they can.

But first, imagine not being able to read - That's the sad, and often hidden reality for millions of adults in the United States. Approximately one in seven adults in Suffolk County, is unable to read beyond a sixth grade level, & so they lack the literacy skills required to fully function in society. Literacy Suffolk is a nonprofit organization that trains community volunteers to tutor adults so they can develop reading skills.

Joining us today from Literacy Suffolk are Gini Booth, the Executive Director, Don Chiappetta, a former student who is now a Pro-Literacy Advocate, and now on the Board of Directors, and Maria Samaritano, a High School Senior who started their Junior Ambassador Program.

Segment One: Literacy Suffolk

GINI BOOTH
Exec. Dir., Literacy Suffolk

DON CHIAPPETTA
Former Student & Current Board Member, Literacy Suffolk

MARIA SAMARITANO
Junior Ambassador, Literacy Suffolk

631-286-1649
LiteracySuffolk.org

Segment Two: - Dr. House calls via skype?

ELAINA GEORGE, MD
Author, Big Medicine

ELAINA GEORGE, MD
ENT Specialist

DrElainaGeorge.com
Dr. Elaina George

ABC7NY/Viewpoint

Segment Three: - Guardians of Rescue

DORI SCOFIELD
VP, Guardians of Rescue

GuardiansOfRescue.org
888-287-3864

631-891-8430
Guardians of Rescue

Guardians of Rescue
Facebook

@GORSavesThem
Twitter

October 30, 2016

Today we bring you information on the fact that many women believe they don't need life insurance, - and how this is a false assumption that endangers their financial security. We also have with us a leader of the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, who is working to facilitate communication between law enforcement and residents.

But first, we bring you a new novel by a former Editor at Sports Illustrated who has written two New York Times best-sellers, on Pete Rose and Joe DiMaggio. His latest novel is called "Lasting Impact: One Team, One Season" and the narrative addresses the issue of concussions.

Please join me in welcoming the author, Kostya Kennedy, who is also the Editorial Director of Time Inc. Books.

Segment One: BK., Lasting Impact Football

KOSTYA KENNEDY
Author of "LASTING IMPACT"

KOSTYA KENNEDY
Editorial Dir., Time Inc. Books

KostyaKennedy.com
Writer & Editor, Kostya Kennedy

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Women & Life Insurance

BRIAN GREENBERG
Founder &CEO, True Blue Life Insurance

TrueBlueLifeInsurance.com
True Blue Life Insurance

866-816-2100
True Blue Life Insurance

ABC7NY/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Community & Police

ARTHUR DOBRIN, DSW
Leader Emeritus, Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island

ARTHUR DOBRIN, DSW
Professor Emeritus, Hofstra University

CommunitiesAndPoliceTalk.org
516-741-7304

Communities and Police Talk
Facebook

Viewpoint: Part 3

May 8, 2016

Today we bring you the Guild for Exceptional Children, also known as GEC, which provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities. We also have with us the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition, and they want us to never forget the impact that this event had on unionization and fire safety.

But first, we begin with hunger on Long Island. According to Island Harvest Food Bank, more than 316 thousand Long Islanders are battling hunger, and nearly a third of these are children. Seventy thousand individuals in Nassau and Suffolk counties seek food assistance each week from soup kitchens and food pantries.

Please join me in welcoming back Randi Shubin Dresner, the President & CEO, of the Island Harvest Food Bank.

Segment One: Island Harvest

RANDI SHUBIN DRESNER
Pres. & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank

IslandHarvest.org
Island Harvest Food Bank

516-294-8528
Island Harvest Food Bank

631-873-4775
Island Harvest Food Bank

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: GEC Exceptional Children

PAUL CASSONE
Executive Dir. & CEO, GEC

ARLENE RUTUELO
Pres., Board of Directors, GEC

CAROLINE MANSUETTO
Dir. of Development, GEC

GECbklyn.org
Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)

(718) 833-6633
Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)

Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)
Facebook

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Remembering Triangle Fire Coalition

MARY ANNE TRASCIATTI
Pres., Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition

MARY ANNE TRASCIATTI
Assoc. Professor, Hofstra University

RememberTheTriangleFire.org
Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition

info@RememberTheTriangleFire.org
Contact: Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition

Viewpoint: Part 3

December 27, 2015

Today we bring you information on how parents of Autistic children are using GPS devices to keep track of their children - children who tend to wander. We also have with us an expert on Allergies who has advice on how to manage these, no matter what the season.

But first, since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has been devoted to making a significant difference in the lives of the severely wounded veterans of the United States military. They build homes from the ground up, or modify existing homes, to meet the needs of the brave men and women who selflessly served our country, & they're based right here in Hempstead, Long Island.

Joining us in the studio are U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Kevin Vaughn, who just received the first home given in Long Island, and Anthony Grisanti, a Board member at Building Homes for Heroes.

Segment One: Building Homes for Heroes

KEVIN VAUGHAN
U.S. Marine Corps Corporal

ANTHONY GRISANTI
Board, Building Homes for Heroes

BuildingHomesForHeroes.org
Building Homes for Heroes

516-684-9220
Building Homes for Heroes
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Autistic kids & GPS use

DAYANN MCDONOUGH
Mother of 2 Autistic Boys

AngelSense.com
AngelSense

888-999-2023
AngelSense

AutismSpeaks.org/site-wide/avontes-law
Autism Speaks, Avonte's Law

American Academy of Pediatrics

Avonte's Law

Avonte's Law Petition

ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Managing Allergies

DR. TIMOTHY MAINARDI
Co-Founder, Hudson Allergy

DR. TIMOTHY MAINARDI
Faculty, NYPresbyterian/Weill Cornell

HudsonAllergy.com
Hudson Allergy

212-729-1283
Hudson Allergy
Viewpoint: Part 3

September 25, 2015

Today we bring you information on the heroin epidemic, with the DEA reporting that the amount of heroin seized each year at the border, increased 232 percent between 2008 and 2012! We also will be discussing the new 2015 ABLE Act, that establishes a new way for people with disabilities to save for their future, without jeopardizing their government benefits.

But first, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, is the nation's largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk and drugged driving and underage drinking. Did you know that alcohol use among teens kills about 5,000 people each year. About thirty percent of eighth graders have tried alcohol and one in six teens binge drink.

Joining us in the studio from MADD are Richard Mallow, the New York State Executive Director, Dr. Dawn Marie Nappi, Legislative Board Member, for Long Island, and Sarah Haiken, the Youth Committee Chair of Long Island.

Segment One: MADD

RICHARD MALLOW
Executive Director, MADD NYS

DAWN MARIE NAPPI, Ph.D.
Legis. Board Member, MADD LI

SARAH HAIKEN

Youth Committee Chair, MADD LI

MADD.org/ny
MADD, NYS

631-547-6233
MADD, NYS

800-245-6233
24-Hr Victim Help-Line, MADD

877-ASK-MADD (277-6233)
MADD

Segment Two: Heroin Epidemic & ACI

WARREN D. ZYSMAN, LCSW, CASAC
CEO &Chief Program Officer, ACI

ASA SCOTT, MA, CASAC
Clinical Director, ACI

ACIrehab.org
Addiction Care Interventions (ACI)

800-724-4444
Addiction Care Interventions (ACI)

ABC7NY.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: SANYS Planning for Disabled

REGINA BRANDOW, Esq.
Lawfirm, Brandow Law

BRIDGET CARIELLO
Supervising Coordinator, SANYS

SHAWN NITZ
Self-Advocate Leader, SANYS Board

BrandowLaw.com
Brandow Law

SANYS.org
Self-Advocacy Assoc. of NYS (SANYS)

September 20, 2015

7online.com/Viewpoint
July 19, 2015

Today we bring you a company called zSpace, that has Long Island students learning in virtual reality environments, that are in the classroom. We also bring you "Back in the Game" an after school program that is helping children and adolescents to recover from serious illnesses.

But first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans suffer 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes each year, making cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, the leading cause of death in the United States. A new book out suggests that a supplement - Vitamin K2, might be the key to good health.

Please join me in welcoming the author, Dr. Dennis Goodman, a cardiologist & Director of the Integrative Medicine Department at NYU Langone Medical Center, and his patient, Karen Daguano, who was diagnosed with hereditary high cholesterol in her early forties.

Segment One: Strokes & Heart Disease

DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Author, "Vitamin K2: The Missing Nutrient for Heart & Bone Health"

DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Clinical Assoc. Professor, NYU

KAREN DAGUANO
Patient with High Cholesterol

DennisGoodmanMD.com
Dr. Dennis Goodman

Twitter
@DennisGoodmanMD

Facebook
DrDennisGoodman
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Zspace & STEM Educ

LISA GRIPPO
Sales Director, zSpace

JOYCE THORNTON BARRY
Chair, Sc. & Tech., POB Central School Dist.

JORDAN PEKOR
Physics Teacher, POB Central School Dist.

zSpace.com
zSpace

877-zspace1 (977-2231)
zSpace

Twitter
@zSpace

Facebook
zSpace3D
Viewpoint: Part 2

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: Prof.PT Back in the Game

PAUL FICK
VP, Professional Physical Therapy

PAUL FICK
Co-Founder, "Back in the Game"
ProfessionalPT.com
Professional Physical Therapy

516-321-2400
Professional Physical Therapy
Viewpoint: Part 3

May 10, 2015

Today we bring you a Jericho firm that can let you have that X-ray you need right in the privacy of your home. We also bring you the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities.
But first, we begin with Genser Dubow Genser & Cona, (also known as G.D.G.C.), an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm based in Melville. GDGC believes in a holistic approach assisting clients with legal issues, caregiver issues, and much more. In 2009 they created a new division, called GDGC Charitable Events.

Joining us in the studio from GDGC are Jennifer B. Cona, the Managing Partner, who is also on the board of the Long Island Alzheimers Foundation, and Melissa Negrin-Wiener, a partner who manages the Government Benefits Department.

Segment One: Elder Law GDGC

JENNIFER B. CONA, ESQ.
Managing Partner, GDGC

MELISSA NEGRIN-WIENER, ESQ.
Partner, GDGC

GenserLaw.COM
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona

631-390-5000
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: X-rays at home

PAUL FOWLER
CEO & Founder, Specialty Portable X-Ray

JESSE FOWLER
Operations Dir., Specialty Portable X-Ray

SpecialtyXray.com
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.

888-Xray-now (972-9669)
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.
Viewpoint: Part 2

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: SPLIA Antiquities

ALEXANDRA PARSONS WOLFE
Director, SPLIA

JASON CROWLEY
Preservation Director, SPLIA

SPLIA.org
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities

631-692-4664
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities
Viewpoint: Part 3

December 7, 2014
Today, we bring you the Governor's initiative to create a Task Force to end AIDS in New York. We also have with us the Safe Center of Long Island with a new High School training program designed to address the recent domestic violence cases involving NFL players & the hazing incident in Sayreville.

But first, we begin with the latest on Diabetes. It is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. One out of every 11 Americans suffers from diabetes and that's 29.1 million people, according to the CDC.

Joining us today from Mount Sinai Beth Israel are Dr. Gerald Bernstein, an Endocrinologist, who is the Director of Diabetes Management, at the Friedman Diabetes Institute, and Shelley Wishnick, a registered dietitian & certified Diabetes Educator.

Part 1:

Viewpoint: Part 1



Part 2:

Viewpoint: Part 2



Part 3:
Viewpoint: Part 3

October 19, 2014
Today we bring you an organization that brings together war veterans and thoroughbred horses, and the benefits they have seen are amazing. We also have two groups that have been working together on the Long Term Recovery of Long Island after Superstorm Sandy.

But first, we begin with Urgent Care Centers, - chances are you have seen them cropping up in your neighborhood. They're there to help, however, they may not always be what you really need. Today we bring you information to help figure out how to get the most, and spend the least, at these Urgent Care Centers.

Please join me in welcoming Lauren Gelman, the Health Director at Reader's Digest who can tell us about the 13 things that Urgent Care Centers won't tell you.

Segment One: Urgent Care Centers

LAUREN GELMAN
Health Dir., Reader's Digest

RD.com
Reader's Digest

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Saratoga WarHorse

BETH LEDY
Development Dir., Saratoga WarHorse

SaratogaWarhorse.com
Saratoga WarHorse

518-744-3600
Saratoga WarHorse

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three:

DIANA O'NEILL
Exec. Dir., Long Island Volunteer Center

GWEN O'SHEA
Pres. & CEO, Health & Welfare Council of LI

LongIslandVolunteerCenter.org
Long Island Volunteer Center

516-564-5482
Long Island Volunteer Center

HWCLI.com
Health & Welfare Council of LI

516-483-1110
Health & Welfare Council of LI

Viewpoint: Part 3



