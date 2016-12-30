LONG ISLAND --Want to know more about interesting programs in your community and your state?
Every Sunday morning more than 36,000 households tune in to "New York Viewpoint", "New Jersey Viewpoint" and "Long Island Viewpoint". The programs highlight the community & cultural efforts that enrich the quality of life in our neighborhoods.
These weekly round-table discussions are hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato. Viewpoint airs at 5:30am on Sunday mornings.
This week on Long Island Viewpoint: January 1, 2017
Today we bring you a Doctor that has some strong opinions on how technology is affecting our healthcare system. We also have with Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit organization that helps to rescue abused animals, - in every way they can.
But first, imagine not being able to read - That's the sad, and often hidden reality for millions of adults in the United States. Approximately one in seven adults in Suffolk County, is unable to read beyond a sixth grade level, & so they lack the literacy skills required to fully function in society. Literacy Suffolk is a nonprofit organization that trains community volunteers to tutor adults so they can develop reading skills.
Joining us today from Literacy Suffolk are Gini Booth, the Executive Director, Don Chiappetta, a former student who is now a Pro-Literacy Advocate, and now on the Board of Directors, and Maria Samaritano, a High School Senior who started their Junior Ambassador Program.
Segment One: Literacy Suffolk
GINI BOOTH
Exec. Dir., Literacy Suffolk
DON CHIAPPETTA
Former Student & Current Board Member, Literacy Suffolk
MARIA SAMARITANO
Junior Ambassador, Literacy Suffolk
631-286-1649
LiteracySuffolk.org
Segment Two: - Dr. House calls via skype?
ELAINA GEORGE, MD
Author, Big Medicine
ELAINA GEORGE, MD
ENT Specialist
DrElainaGeorge.com
Dr. Elaina George
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Segment Three: - Guardians of Rescue
DORI SCOFIELD
VP, Guardians of Rescue
GuardiansOfRescue.org
888-287-3864
631-891-8430
Guardians of Rescue
Guardians of Rescue
@GORSavesThem
October 30, 2016
Today we bring you information on the fact that many women believe they don't need life insurance, - and how this is a false assumption that endangers their financial security. We also have with us a leader of the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, who is working to facilitate communication between law enforcement and residents.
But first, we bring you a new novel by a former Editor at Sports Illustrated who has written two New York Times best-sellers, on Pete Rose and Joe DiMaggio. His latest novel is called "Lasting Impact: One Team, One Season" and the narrative addresses the issue of concussions.
Please join me in welcoming the author, Kostya Kennedy, who is also the Editorial Director of Time Inc. Books.
Segment One: BK., Lasting Impact Football
KOSTYA KENNEDY
Author of "LASTING IMPACT"
KOSTYA KENNEDY
Editorial Dir., Time Inc. Books
KostyaKennedy.com
Writer & Editor, Kostya Kennedy
BRIAN GREENBERG
Founder &CEO, True Blue Life Insurance
TrueBlueLifeInsurance.com
True Blue Life Insurance
866-816-2100
True Blue Life Insurance
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
ARTHUR DOBRIN, DSW
Leader Emeritus, Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island
ARTHUR DOBRIN, DSW
Professor Emeritus, Hofstra University
CommunitiesAndPoliceTalk.org
516-741-7304
Communities and Police Talk
Today we bring you the Guild for Exceptional Children, also known as GEC, which provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities. We also have with us the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition, and they want us to never forget the impact that this event had on unionization and fire safety.
But first, we begin with hunger on Long Island. According to Island Harvest Food Bank, more than 316 thousand Long Islanders are battling hunger, and nearly a third of these are children. Seventy thousand individuals in Nassau and Suffolk counties seek food assistance each week from soup kitchens and food pantries.
Please join me in welcoming back Randi Shubin Dresner, the President & CEO, of the Island Harvest Food Bank.
Segment One: Island Harvest
RANDI SHUBIN DRESNER
Pres. & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank
IslandHarvest.org
Island Harvest Food Bank
516-294-8528
Island Harvest Food Bank
631-873-4775
Island Harvest Food Bank
PAUL CASSONE
Executive Dir. & CEO, GEC
ARLENE RUTUELO
Pres., Board of Directors, GEC
CAROLINE MANSUETTO
Dir. of Development, GEC
GECbklyn.org
Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)
(718) 833-6633
Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)
Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC)
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
MARY ANNE TRASCIATTI
Pres., Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition
MARY ANNE TRASCIATTI
Assoc. Professor, Hofstra University
RememberTheTriangleFire.org
Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition
info@RememberTheTriangleFire.org
Contact: Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition
Today we bring you information on how parents of Autistic children are using GPS devices to keep track of their children - children who tend to wander. We also have with us an expert on Allergies who has advice on how to manage these, no matter what the season.
But first, since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has been devoted to making a significant difference in the lives of the severely wounded veterans of the United States military. They build homes from the ground up, or modify existing homes, to meet the needs of the brave men and women who selflessly served our country, & they're based right here in Hempstead, Long Island.
Joining us in the studio are U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Kevin Vaughn, who just received the first home given in Long Island, and Anthony Grisanti, a Board member at Building Homes for Heroes.
Segment One: Building Homes for Heroes
KEVIN VAUGHAN
U.S. Marine Corps Corporal
ANTHONY GRISANTI
Board, Building Homes for Heroes
BuildingHomesForHeroes.org
Building Homes for Heroes
516-684-9220
Building Homes for Heroes
DAYANN MCDONOUGH
Mother of 2 Autistic Boys
AngelSense.com
AngelSense
888-999-2023
AngelSense
AutismSpeaks.org/site-wide/avontes-law
Autism Speaks, Avonte's Law
American Academy of Pediatrics
Avonte's Law
Avonte's Law Petition
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
DR. TIMOTHY MAINARDI
Co-Founder, Hudson Allergy
DR. TIMOTHY MAINARDI
Faculty, NYPresbyterian/Weill Cornell
HudsonAllergy.com
Hudson Allergy
212-729-1283
Hudson Allergy
Today we bring you information on the heroin epidemic, with the DEA reporting that the amount of heroin seized each year at the border, increased 232 percent between 2008 and 2012! We also will be discussing the new 2015 ABLE Act, that establishes a new way for people with disabilities to save for their future, without jeopardizing their government benefits.
But first, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, is the nation's largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk and drugged driving and underage drinking. Did you know that alcohol use among teens kills about 5,000 people each year. About thirty percent of eighth graders have tried alcohol and one in six teens binge drink.
Joining us in the studio from MADD are Richard Mallow, the New York State Executive Director, Dr. Dawn Marie Nappi, Legislative Board Member, for Long Island, and Sarah Haiken, the Youth Committee Chair of Long Island.
Segment One: MADD
RICHARD MALLOW
Executive Director, MADD NYS
DAWN MARIE NAPPI, Ph.D.
Legis. Board Member, MADD LI
SARAH HAIKEN
Youth Committee Chair, MADD LI
MADD.org/ny
MADD, NYS
631-547-6233
MADD, NYS
800-245-6233
24-Hr Victim Help-Line, MADD
877-ASK-MADD (277-6233)
MADD
Segment Two: Heroin Epidemic & ACI
WARREN D. ZYSMAN, LCSW, CASAC
CEO &Chief Program Officer, ACI
ASA SCOTT, MA, CASAC
Clinical Director, ACI
ACIrehab.org
Addiction Care Interventions (ACI)
800-724-4444
Addiction Care Interventions (ACI)
ABC7NY.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: SANYS Planning for Disabled
REGINA BRANDOW, Esq.
Lawfirm, Brandow Law
BRIDGET CARIELLO
Supervising Coordinator, SANYS
SHAWN NITZ
Self-Advocate Leader, SANYS Board
BrandowLaw.com
Brandow Law
SANYS.org
Self-Advocacy Assoc. of NYS (SANYS)
September 20, 2015
Today, we bring you a company called zSpace, that has Long Island students learning in virtual reality environments, that are in the classroom. We also bring you "Back in the Game" an after school program that is helping children and adolescents to recover from serious illnesses.
But first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans suffer 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes each year, making cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, the leading cause of death in the United States. A new book out suggests that a supplement, Vitamin K2, might be the key to good health.
Please join me in welcoming the author, Dr. Dennis Goodman, a cardiologist & Director of the Integrative Medicine Department at NYU Langone Medical Center, and his patient, Karen Daguano, who was diagnosed with hereditary high cholesterol in her early forties.
Segment One: Strokes & Heart Disease
DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Author, "Vitamin K2: The Missing Nutrient for Heart & Bone Health"
DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Clinical Assoc. Professor, NYU
KAREN DAGUANO
Patient with High Cholesterol
DennisGoodmanMD.com
Dr. Dennis Goodman
@DennisGoodmanMD
DrDennisGoodman
LISA GRIPPO
Sales Director, zSpace
JOYCE THORNTON BARRY
Chair, Sc. & Tech., POB Central School Dist.
JORDAN PEKOR
Physics Teacher, POB Central School Dist.
zSpace.com
zSpace
877-zspace1 (977-2231)
zSpace
@zSpace
zSpace3D
7online.com/Viewpoint
PAUL FICK
VP, Professional Physical Therapy
PAUL FICK
Co-Founder, "Back in the Game"
ProfessionalPT.com
Professional Physical Therapy
516-321-2400
Professional Physical Therapy
Today we bring you a company called zSpace, that has Long Island students learning in virtual reality environments, that are in the classroom. We also bring you "Back in the Game" an after school program that is helping children and adolescents to recover from serious illnesses.
But first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans suffer 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes each year, making cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, the leading cause of death in the United States. A new book out suggests that a supplement - Vitamin K2, might be the key to good health.
Please join me in welcoming the author, Dr. Dennis Goodman, a cardiologist & Director of the Integrative Medicine Department at NYU Langone Medical Center, and his patient, Karen Daguano, who was diagnosed with hereditary high cholesterol in her early forties.
Segment One: Strokes & Heart Disease
DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Author, "Vitamin K2: The Missing Nutrient for Heart & Bone Health"
DENNIS GOODMAN, MD
Clinical Assoc. Professor, NYU
KAREN DAGUANO
Patient with High Cholesterol
DennisGoodmanMD.com
Dr. Dennis Goodman
@DennisGoodmanMD
DrDennisGoodman
LISA GRIPPO
Sales Director, zSpace
JOYCE THORNTON BARRY
Chair, Sc. & Tech., POB Central School Dist.
JORDAN PEKOR
Physics Teacher, POB Central School Dist.
zSpace.com
zSpace
877-zspace1 (977-2231)
zSpace
@zSpace
zSpace3D
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Prof.PT Back in the Game
PAUL FICK
VP, Professional Physical Therapy
PAUL FICK
Co-Founder, "Back in the Game"
ProfessionalPT.com
Professional Physical Therapy
516-321-2400
Professional Physical Therapy
Today we bring you a Jericho firm that can let you have that X-ray you need right in the privacy of your home. We also bring you the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities.
But first, we begin with Genser Dubow Genser & Cona, (also known as G.D.G.C.), an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm based in Melville. GDGC believes in a holistic approach assisting clients with legal issues, caregiver issues, and much more. In 2009 they created a new division, called GDGC Charitable Events.
Joining us in the studio from GDGC are Jennifer B. Cona, the Managing Partner, who is also on the board of the Long Island Alzheimers Foundation, and Melissa Negrin-Wiener, a partner who manages the Government Benefits Department.
Segment One: Elder Law GDGC
JENNIFER B. CONA, ESQ.
Managing Partner, GDGC
MELISSA NEGRIN-WIENER, ESQ.
Partner, GDGC
GenserLaw.COM
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona
631-390-5000
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona
PAUL FOWLER
CEO & Founder, Specialty Portable X-Ray
JESSE FOWLER
Operations Dir., Specialty Portable X-Ray
SpecialtyXray.com
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.
888-Xray-now (972-9669)
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: SPLIA Antiquities
ALEXANDRA PARSONS WOLFE
Director, SPLIA
JASON CROWLEY
Preservation Director, SPLIA
SPLIA.org
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities
631-692-4664
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities
Today, we bring you a Jericho firm that can let you have that X-ray you need right in the privacy of your home. We also bring you the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities.
But first, we begin with Genser Dubow Genser & Cona, (also known as G.D.G.C.), an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm based in Melville. GDGC believes in a holistic approach assisting clients with legal issues, caregiver issues, and much more. In 2009 they created a new division, called GDGC Charitable Events.
Joining us in the studio from GDGC are Jennifer B. Cona, the Managing Partner, who is also on the board of the Long Island Alzheimers Foundation and Melissa Negrin-Wiener, a Partner who manages the Government Benefits Department.
JENNIFER B. CONA, ESQ.
Managing Partner, GDGC
MELISSA NEGRIN-WIENER, ESQ.
Partner, GDGC
GenserLaw.COM
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona
631-390-5000
Genser Dubow Genser & Cona
Segment Two: X-rays at home
PAUL FOWLER
CEO & Founder, Specialty Portable X-Ray
JESSE FOWLER
Operations Dir., Specialty Portable X-Ray
SpecialtyXray.com
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.
888-Xray-now (972-9669)
Specialty Portable X-Ray, Inc.
Segment Three: SPLIA Antiquities
ALEXANDRA PARSONS WOLFE
Director, SPLIA
JASON CROWLEY
Preservation Director, SPLIA
SPLIA.org
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities
631-692-4664
Soc. for the Preservation of LI Antiquities
December 7, 2014
Today, we bring you the Governor's initiative to create a Task Force to end AIDS in New York. We also have with us the Safe Center of Long Island with a new High School training program designed to address the recent domestic violence cases involving NFL players & the hazing incident in Sayreville.
But first, we begin with the latest on Diabetes. It is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. One out of every 11 Americans suffers from diabetes and that's 29.1 million people, according to the CDC.
Joining us today from Mount Sinai Beth Israel are Dr. Gerald Bernstein, an Endocrinologist, who is the Director of Diabetes Management, at the Friedman Diabetes Institute, and Shelley Wishnick, a registered dietitian & certified Diabetes Educator.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Today we bring you an organization that brings together war veterans and thoroughbred horses, and the benefits they have seen are amazing. We also have two groups that have been working together on the Long Term Recovery of Long Island after Superstorm Sandy.
But first, we begin with Urgent Care Centers, - chances are you have seen them cropping up in your neighborhood. They're there to help, however, they may not always be what you really need. Today we bring you information to help figure out how to get the most, and spend the least, at these Urgent Care Centers.
Please join me in welcoming Lauren Gelman, the Health Director at Reader's Digest who can tell us about the 13 things that Urgent Care Centers won't tell you.
Segment One: Urgent Care Centers
LAUREN GELMAN
Health Dir., Reader's Digest
RD.com
Reader's Digest
BETH LEDY
Development Dir., Saratoga WarHorse
SaratogaWarhorse.com
Saratoga WarHorse
518-744-3600
Saratoga WarHorse
7online.com/Viewpoint
DIANA O'NEILL
Exec. Dir., Long Island Volunteer Center
GWEN O'SHEA
Pres. & CEO, Health & Welfare Council of LI
LongIslandVolunteerCenter.org
Long Island Volunteer Center
516-564-5482
Long Island Volunteer Center
HWCLI.com
Health & Welfare Council of LI
516-483-1110
Health & Welfare Council of LI
Ferro, Kuba, Mangano, Sklyar