A Texas high school promposal is going viral after the teenager bought a pair of shoes worth nearly $700 to ask his friend to prom.What shoes could possibly cost that much? A pair of Christian Louboutins.Manvel High School senior Louis Harper bought the shoes and some perfume to ask Caitlan Marsh to prom."If the shoe fits, make up your mind," a sign read.Marsh was shocked."I didn't know what to say," she saidHarper said he wanted to make Marsh's senior year special."Ya'll, the shoe fit," she wrote on Twitter.