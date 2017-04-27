MANVEL, Texas --A Texas high school promposal is going viral after the teenager bought a pair of shoes worth nearly $700 to ask his friend to prom.
What shoes could possibly cost that much? A pair of Christian Louboutins.
Manvel High School senior Louis Harper bought the shoes and some perfume to ask Caitlan Marsh to prom.
Y'all the shoe fit ? #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/Kb3ILHqRi4— god (@caitlannnn_) April 22, 2017
"If the shoe fits, make up your mind," a sign read.
Marsh was shocked.
"I didn't know what to say," she said
Harper said he wanted to make Marsh's senior year special.
"Ya'll, the shoe fit," she wrote on Twitter.