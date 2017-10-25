SINGING

Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car in Canada

MONTREAL, Quebec --
A Canadian man's decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a $149 ticket for being too loud in public.

But Taoufik Moalla said Monday he'll fight the ticket and denies his singing was as deafening as authorities claim.

Moalla says he was happily singing along with the windows mostly rolled up to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," which neared the top of the Billboard chart in 1991, when he was stopped.

He says he initially thought Montreal police wanted him to move out of their way.

He says was asked if he was yelling and he said no. One of the officers walked away and returned with the fine for screaming in a public place.
