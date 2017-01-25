A Long Island man is being hailed as a hero after he found a found a missing teenager with autism sleeping in his backyard shed during this week's nor'easter.Hempstead communications employee Mike Caputo was awarded a key to the town on Wednesday for finding 16-year-old Joseph Barbella.The teen's father, John Barbella, said Joseph was missing for about 12 hours during the storm earlier this week.Caputo heard police helicopters Tuesday morning and texted a neighbor to ask what was going on. The neighbor told him about the missing teen."I had heard about the child being missing," he said. "I said let me just take a look, because you never know. Sometimes children with autism tend to find hiding places, and my shed happens to look like a clubhouse. I said let me just take a look, and he's in there."Caputo checked his backyard shed and found Joseph sleeping on the floor. He covered the teenager with a blanket and called 911."I stayed calm, because I did not want to startle Joseph," he said. "He was still sleeping."John Barbella thanked Caputo and said his son was "a very lucky kid." He called the entire ordeal intense."With the storm going on, and more than just the storm, to just not knowing for that period of time is very chilling," he said. "On behalf of my wife who can't be here today, who is going through chemotherapy treatments, she also thanks the community, thanks everyone. My son is with me all the time. We do everything together, so a minute apart is tough."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)