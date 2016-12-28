HOLIDAY

Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
EMBED </>More News Videos

Box after box after box...a sweet surprise was waiting for this woman at the bottom of her elaborately wrapped Christmas present from her boyfriend. (Logan Rondi/Twitter via Storyful)

This woman was confused about her boyfriend's hovering as she unwrapped her elaborately wrapped Christmas present, but at the end was a sweet surprise.

Logan Rondi's mom was proposed to by her boyfriend, Bucky, on Christmas, while Rondi caught the sweet moment on camera. Bucky had wrapped a piece of paper inside of a box. And he put that box inside of a box. And he did that a few more times.

Rondi shared the video on Twitter, along with a photo.

After Rondi's mom had gotten to the piece of paper and accepted the proposal, she was crying and they were both laughing.

Rondi said the happy couple met online and have been dating six years.
Related Topics:
societyholidayfeel goodmarriagedating
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More holiday
SOCIETY
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Best cities to spend New Year's Eve
WWII vet gets new medals 50 years after originals stolen
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
More Society
Top Stories
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Suspect arrested in stabbing of tourist in Midtown
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home
Police chase 2, suspected of stealing car rims, into Irvington
Show More
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
Day care workers acquitted in child endangerment case
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from being overworked
Video shows huge brawl at CT mall, 7 arrested
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
More Video