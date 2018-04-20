SOCIETY

Mayor de Blasio to announce ban on cars in Central Park

Candace McCowan reports the ban would apply to streets below 72nd Street.

A major announcement is expected Friday about vehicle traffic and horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a ban on cars in the park except on the transverse and larger roads.

Traffic would be banned on all roads south of 72nd Street that cars, pedestrians and cyclists currently share.

That would impact West Drive, Center and East Drive and Terrace Drive.

Also, horse-drawn carriages will be moved to inside the park and off Central Park South, where they currently gather.

Carriage drivers have been fighting such a change for years.

The ban will start in June and could only be on a trial basis as the city watches the impact on traffic.

Last summer, Prospect Park in Brooklyn went car-free for several months and now that car ban is permanent.

