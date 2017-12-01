SOCIETY

McDonald's manager gets $110,000 reward for tip on Tampa serial murder suspect

TAMPA, Florida --
A McDonald's manager will get a $110,000 reward for tipping off police about a man accused of killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighborhood for 51 days.

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Friday that Delonda Walker will receive "every penny" of the reward money. Her tip to police on Tuesday led to the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

Donaldson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His victims were apparently randomly shot during October and November.

Donaldson worked at the McDonald's. He left his loaded gun in the restaurant.

In a statement, Walker said getting a reward never entered her mind. She said she simply "wanted to do the right thing."
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
