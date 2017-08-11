LOTTERY

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M

The jackpot stands at $393 million for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lottery fever continues to grow heading into the next big drawing on Friday night for Mega Millions.

The jackpot is now at $393 million, with a cash prize of $246 million after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot also keeps climbing as the next drawing approaches.

It stands at $356 million after no one had the winning numbers Wednesday night.
You can watch the next live Mega Millions drawing Friday night and Powerball Saturday night on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
