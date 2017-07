The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.A $282 million jackpot was up for grabs, but it has now jumped to $303 million.The winner numbers were 4, 6, 31, 49 and 52, plus the Mega Ball 11.The next drawing will be Tuesday night. You can watch it live on Channel 7, before Eyewitness News at 11.