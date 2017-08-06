SOCIETY

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $346 million, Powerball to $307 million

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lotto fever is growing as the jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball continue to climb.

There were no winners Saturday night in the Powerball drawing, so the jackpot now goes from $286 million to $307 million.

The numbers were: 33-21-45-11-28 Powerball: 11

Meanwhile, there was no Mega Millions winner Friday night, and that jackpot now stands at $346 million.

That's $216 million if you choose the lump sum.

The winning numbers Friday night are 25, 17, 71, 9, 63 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was x5.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night, and you can watch it on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymega millionspowerballNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan
E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' Maine home is up for sale
Eyewitness News Update
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
More Society
Top Stories
Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey
4 shot during party at NJ sports complex
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
Missing Yonkers teen with autism found safe in Manhattan
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
Show More
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
Fox terrorizes family in Mahopac home; 1 hospitalized
Pence aide: Report suggesting a 2020 presidential run is 'total lie'
EXCLUSIVE: Woman in wheelchair says she was 'stranded' on plane
Vladimir Putin goes shirtless in Siberia fishing trip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos