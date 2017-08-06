Lotto fever is growing as the jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball continue to climb.There were no winners Saturday night in the Powerball drawing, so the jackpot now goes from $286 million to $307 million.The numbers were:Powerball:Meanwhile, there was no Mega Millions winner Friday night, and that jackpot now stands at $346 million.That's $216 million if you choose the lump sum.The winning numbers Friday night are 25, 17, 71, 9, 63 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was x5.The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night, and you can watch it on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.