Message in bottle from Englishman found on New Jersey beach

HARVEY CEDARS, New Jersey --
A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note, which appears to have been written by someone from England.

Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars, and that's when he spotted the bottle.

"When I first saw it, I was going to pass by it," he said. "And then I thought message in a bottle, and I picked it up just to see if there was a message in there."

Sure enough, there was. Written on stationery from the Cunard Cruise Line was a curled up note that read: "Found the bottle? Read this note? I'm Stuart. Of you wish, call or mail me."

Stango said he couldn't get that old song out of his head.

"This song 'Message in a Bottle,'" he said. "I mean, I just thought it was interesting when I saw it was from England."

Stango's wife Shawna is dying to know the story behind the message.

"It's like an adventure and a curiosity," she said. "You hear about it when you were a kid, and you see it in the movie plots, and this is fun...I want to know why he did it. I want to know, was it just a fun thing to do for a project of some sort?"

The writer included an email address and two phone numbers in England. The Stangos have texted, emailed and tried to call. But so far, they have received no response.

"Hopefully, Stuart will contact us," Vince Stango said. "And we'll be able to resolve all the mysteries."
