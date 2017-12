EMBED >More News Videos Mom interrupts her daughter's singing in viral video.

She was only trying to show off her singing to the world. Instead, her mom had an epic and hilarious troll session.Daija Davis posted the video on Twitter with her singing a rendition to James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go." The video has been viewed over five million times.Just as she was getting into the groove, her mom masterfully appeared. The rest was history.Daija's mom looked into the camera and started to dance."Wait! Momma, come on. Come on, I sounded good, oh my God!" she said.