SOCIETY

MTA campaign urges riders to give up seats for pregnant, disabled and elderly

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA has launched a new campaign to encourage subway and bus riders to offer their seats to pregnant, elderly and disabled people.

The agency is hoping its courtesy buttons will make it easier for people to identify who needs a seat.

One says 'Baby on Board', and the other reads 'Please Offer Me a Seat', which can also be worn by customers who have disabilities and seniors who choose to wear them.

The pilot program began on Mother's Day and runs through Labor Day.

The MTA already provides disabled customers "priority seating" on buses and trains, with riders required to relinquish seats in those areas under federal regulations and MTA rules of conduct.

"Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible," said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. "We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first."

The awareness button pilot is considered to be the first of its kind in the United States and marks the first time the MTA is using buttons as part of a courtesy campaign.

Transport for London has had a similar program for the London Tube since 2005, with approximately 130,000 of the badges distributed every year, the MTA said.

The free buttons can be requested on the MTA's web site.
Related Topics:
societymtamass transitsubwaycommutingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes
Scientist for Nuclear Regulatory Commission crowned Miss USA
Tiempo on May 14, 2017: Part 1
9th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program held at WABC
More Society
Top Stories
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Chancellor visits school where agent allegedly asked about 4th-grader
Mother killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
Investigation into fire at Lower East Side synagogue
Police cruiser hits bicyclist while responding to assault
Show More
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Global cyberattack spreads to computers in 150 countries
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Police: 2 tied up, robbed during home invasion in New Jersey
Accused killer of NJ teen Sarah Stern to be arraigned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos