MTA promises to remove 'Museum of Sex' ads from buses

For 15 years, the Museum of Sex has stood on a busy corner, steps from Madison Square Park.Museums visitors Pamela and Jonathan got quite an eyeful. They said they're "just 'friends" who took in an exhibit all about the history of human sexuality."It was very short. It was like three sections long," said Jonathan.However, there is nothing small about a giant billboard for the museum on the front of nearly every city bus.The sign is just about a foot below where the drivers sit, and they are not amused.Manno Charlemagne said it is awkward enough for him as a man, but his female colleagues say they are being harassed by passengers daily."When they read the sign, and they look at them, they're winking at them, kissing at them. You know, like, why are you doing that to me?" Charlemagne said.Drivers complained, and the MTA has listened."The safety of our workers is our top priority," said a spokesman. "After hearing from bus drivers earlier this week, we have begun the process of moving these ads."Sex has always sold, but the world has changed, and for the MTA, so will the billboards.The Museum of Sex released a statement saying, in part,----------