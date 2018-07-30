SOCIETY

Nassau County police to end use of codes that used "Y" for Asians

MINEOLA, New York --
The Nassau County Police Department said it's scrapping codes in an internal spreadsheet that denoted Asian officers with the letter "Y," apparently for "yellow."

Authorities said Monday that it's immediately changing those notations and the designation the department had used for minorities.

Besides Asian-American officers, ethnic groups such as Native Americans or American Indians were also denoted with "I," for Indian.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) unearthed the notations through public-records requests for policies and data from various police departments.

"In no way has the use of these letters reflected any bias," said Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun.

LeBrun said the personnel spreadsheet system is over 25 years old and the use of the letters was not meant to discriminate against residents and within the police department.

NYCLU lead policy council Michael Sisitzky said the codes slur officers and raise questions about how the department views Asian-Americans.

