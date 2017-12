There were so many Santas taking over Midtown on Saturday for what has become a holiday tradition.Revelers dressed as St. Nick gathered in front of the Farley Post Office to kick off the 19th annual SantaCon.The day of bar-hopping has gotten a bad rap in the past because of some unruly drunken Santas wreaking havoc.The NYPD says this year no Santas were arrested.