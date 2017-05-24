SOCIETY

Mesmerizing giant whirlpool attracting spectators at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Experience the perceptual wonder of an ordinary material like water behave in an extraordinary way.

By Domenick Candelieri & John Sprei
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
There's a pool at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park that has gotten a whirl of attention.

Artist Anish Kapoor is the mastermind behind this giant pool of continuously spiraling water. The installation, called "Descension," is made to experience the perceptual wonder of an ordinary material like water made to behave in an extraordinary way.

Spectators are able to peer down at the spinning vortex of water, which appears to collapse at its center and descend into the ground.

Another neat feature the art piece has to offer is its striking contrast with the adjacent East River.

You can view this mesmerizing site until Sept. 10.

