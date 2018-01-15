New Jersey woman found after co-workers call police

Police say Mary Ann Clark, 74, has been located. She had been missing since leaving her building in Union around 5 a.m. Friday.Clark's co-workers called police when she didn't show up for work on Friday morning.She was located at Mount Sinai Hospital where she had been admitted after suffering a medical condition on the number 1 subway train, officials said.She became unconscious on the train at 6:30 a.m. Friday morningTwo subway riders saw what happened, helped her and called 911.One of those Good Samaritans saw her picture on the news on Monday morning, and then notified Union NJ police.Although she suffered a serious medical condition and was unconscious, authorities said she is now alert and aware. She was listed in stable condition.----------