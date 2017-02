EMBED >More News Videos Part 1 of NY Viewpoint on February 5, 2017.

Want to know more about interesting programs in your community and your State?Every Sunday morning over 36,000 households tune in to watch "New York Viewpoint", "New Jersey Viewpoint" and "Long Island Viewpoint". The programs highlight the community and cultural efforts that enrich the quality of life in our neighborhoods.These weekly round-table discussions are hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato.Viewpoint airs at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings.-*-This morning we have with us the W Connection and their subtitle says it all, it's "widows helping widows rebuild their lives". We also bring you AARP New York, and the Right to Counsel Coalition, that wants to help tenants who are fighting evictions.But first, we bring you Soldier Strong, a nonprofit organization that began its journey in 2009 by sending basic necessities, like socks, to our troops deployed abroad. With many veterans returning home injured, Soldier Strong refocused its mission to help them regain their physical independence with the use of advanced medical technology and rehabilitation technology.Part 1:MARC MORGENTHALERExec. Dir., SoldierStrong888-898-3235Part 2:DAWN NARGICo-Founder, The W ConnectionBARBARA ROSECANChapter Coordinator, W ConnectionVALERIE VAILMember, The W ConnectionW Connection: Widows Helping WidowsThe W ConnectionFacebookABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTPart 3:BETH FINKELState Dir., AARP New YorkRANDY DILLARDVolunteer Leader, CASAAARP NYCRight To Counsel, NYC Coalition#RTCNYCTwitterPart 1:Part 2:Part 3:Today we bring you a new book on Brooklyn Bridge Park, which has transformed a derelict commercial waterfront - into a park that reflects Brooklyn's resurgence. We also bring you information on a new federal ruling that protects elderly consumers from abuse & neglect in Nursing Homes.But first, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is the signature disorder for up to 30% of returning veterans. Treatment can be challenging & one alternative therapy being used, is Equine Assisted Therapy, also known as EAT. It is experimental and widely used, but there has been little research on it, until now.Joining us in the studio from the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry are, Dr. Yuval Neria, Professor of Psychology who directs the Columbia Veterans Research Center at New York State Psychiatric Institute, and Dr. Prudence Fisher, Associate Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, a Research Scientist at the Psychiatric Institute.Also joining us is Jody Jacob-McVey, an Equine Specialist, in the Man O' War Treatment Team.YUVAL NERIA, PH.D.Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPIPRUDENCE FISHER, PH.D.Assoc. Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPIJODY JACOB-MCVEYEquine Specialist, Man O' War Team646-774-8042646-774-8104PTSD Research-Columbia Univ./NYSPIJOANNE WITTYCo-Author, "Brooklyn Bridge Park"JOANNE WITTYVice Chair, Brooklyn Bridge Park Corp.Authors, Joanne Witty & Henrik KrogiusABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTGINALISA MONTERROSOCEO & Founder, Medicaid Advisory Group646-745-9122Today we have with us a new book on helping kids in crisis, written by professionals at the Bellevue Hospital, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. We also have with us an organization called You Can Thrive that helps cancer survivors to heal.But first, the New York Civil Liberties Union, also known as NYCLU, is one of the nation's foremost defenders of civil liberties. Thanks to their efforts, the New York Court of Appeals recently ruled that the current legal definition of a parent must be broadened to include partners who are not a child's biological or adoptive parent. New York has lagged behind in expanding this definition of parenthood and so this is a landmark moment.Please join us in welcoming, Donna Lieberman Executive Director of the NYCLU.DONNA LIEBERMANExecutive Director, NYCLUNew York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)212-607-3300New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)FADI HADDAD, MDNYC Health & Hospitals BellevueDir. Emeritus, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)RUTH GERSON, MDNYC Health & Hospitals BellevueDirector, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)YULIS GUEVARAMother212-562-4141Book, "Helping Kids in Crisis"Editors, Haddad & GersonDavid introduces guestsLUANA DEANGELISFounder & CEO, You Can Thrive!STEPHANIE SEBANWellness Advocate, You Can Thrive!ELIZABETH BARTONTriple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor917-463-4267Today we bring you information on how New York State is considering legislation, that would approve Aid in dying laws, also known as death with dignity laws. We also have with us a very successful non-profit program that works with Rikers inmates, and is helping them with Getting Out & Staying Out.But first, we begin with the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center. Did you know that more military service members are dying - after they come home, rather than on the battlefield? Our heroes are committing suicide at a current rate of 22 per day, and it is believed that this is the result of post-traumatic stress, and related mental health conditions.Joining us in the studio from the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center are Dr. Charles Marmar, the Director, and Dr. Irina Wen, Director of the Military Family Clinic.CHARLES MARMAR, MDDir., NYU Langone Cohen Veterans CenterIRINA WEN, Ph.D.Dir., NYU Cohen Military Family ClinicNYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center855-698-4677NYU Langone Cohen Veterans CenterContactCORINNE CAREYCompassion & ChoicesSUSAN RAHNTerminally Ill Advocate800-247-7421ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTMARK L. GOLDSMITHCo-Founder & Pres., GOSOGetting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)212-831-5020Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)With the increase in sports injuries we bring you information on concussions and their neurological effects. We also have with us a non-profit organization that is saving children's lives, by using IT technology education to reduce homelessness.But first, we begin with the Montefiore School Health Program, also known as MSHP. They provide primary and preventive health care to almost 30,000 children and adolescents, in 85 NYC public schools, throughout the Bronx. Mental health services are a core element of the program.Joining us in the studio from MSHP, are Dr. Kari Collins, the Director of Mental Health Services, Dr. Andrea Henry, a Psychologist, and Genesis Contreras, an 18 year old senior at Kappa International, who recently got accepted to SUNY Cobleskill in Upstate New York.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Today we have with us an organization that delivers critical health and social services to help children and babies in New York City shelters. We also bring you a new organization called "Made In NYC" - that supports the vibrant manufacturing sector, in New York City.But first, we begin with Experience Camps - they are one-week camps for children who have experienced, the death of a parent, sibling, or other significant person in their lives. They were brought to our attention by Todd Crawford, the husband of our colleague Lisa Colagrossi, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm, just last March. He says his sons, Davis and Evan, attended the camp last summer & are looking forward to returning this year.Joining us in the studio from Experience Camps are Sara Deren, the Founder and Executive Director, Dylan Castro, a Camper and Natalee Hill, Dylan's mother.SARA DERENFounder & Exec. Dir., Experience CampsDYLAN CASTROCamper at Experience CampsNATALEE HILLMother of Dylan Castro860-850-0397Experience CampsASHANTI CHIMURENGAInterim CEO, NMPPKAREN OWESSr. Case Manager NMPPEULA GUESTGriot's Roll Film Prod. & Services212-665-2600ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTADAM FRIEDMANDir., Pratt Center - Comm. DevelopmentADAM FRIEDMANDir., Made in NYCROGER SADOWSKYFounder & CEO, Sadowsky GuitarsKHEEDIM OHCEO, Mama O's Premium KimchiMade in NYC718-687-5881Sadowsky Guitars718-433-1990Sadowsky GuitarsMama O's Premium KimchiContact Mama O's Premium KimchiToday we have with us the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy and some of their amazing programs. We also have with us a dancer from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who survived two spinal surgeries and continues to create magic on the stage.But first, we begin with West End Secondary School which is part of the NYC Outward Bound Schools network. These public schools are known for their student-led real world learning and active citizenship in the community.While 73% of their students live at or below the poverty line, they have an 82% graduation rate, - compared to the citywide rate of 70%, - and 97% of their 2015 graduates were accepted to college! We can all learn from their success.Joining us in the studio from West End Secondary are Emily Hollyday, the Founding Science Teacher, and two 6th graders, Catherine Auerbach and Madeleine Kish.EMILY HOLLYDAYScience Teacher, West End Secondary SchoolCATHERINE AUERBACH6th Grader, West End Secondary SchoolMADELEINE KISH6th Grader, West End Secondary SchoolWest End Secondary School212-245-1506West End Secondary SchoolNYC Outward Bound Schools718-706-9900NYC Outward Bound SchoolsNANCY WEBSTERExec. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park ConservancyISA DEL BELLOEduc. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park ConservancyBrooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy718-802-0603Brooklyn Bridge Park ConservancyABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTLLOYD A. BOYD, IIIAlvin Ailey II DancerAlvin Ailey American Dance TheaterAlvin Ailey American Dance TheaterFacebookToday we bring you an inspiring story about a local businessman who is helping children in underdeveloped countries to fight parasitic diseases, and he's using shoes as his tools. We also have with us an expert on fighting the Flu with tips on how to survive it.But first, most of us don't realize that 20.9 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking, now a $150 billion global industry. Plymouth Church in Brooklyn was a stop on the Underground Railroad, with a noted history as an anti-abolitionist church in the 19th century. Recently, they started an anti-trafficking ministry, as they say, this is nothing more than modern day slavery. The name of the ministry is "We Are the New Abolitionists."Joining us in the studio are,Beth Fleisher, Chair of Plymouth Church's Anti-trafficking Ministry,And Taren Merkl, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern district of NY, & currently Chief of Civil Rights for the Criminal Division.BETH FLEISHERPlymouth Church, Anti-traffickingAMANDA ECKHARDT, PH.D.Program Dir., Restore NYCTARYN A. MERKL, J.D.Asst. US Attorney, EDNYThe New Abolitionists718-624-4743Plymouth Church New AbolitionistsUS Atty. Office, Eastern Dist. of NY888-373-7888National Human Trafficking Hotline (24/7)Restore NYC212-840-8485Restore NYCCo-Founder, Billy4KidsBILL LERNERCEO, iParkBilly4KidsContact: Billy4KidsABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINTKen introduces guestKEN REDCROSS, MDFounder, Redcross ConciergeKEN REDCROSS, MDPhysician, Internal MedicineRedCross ConciergeTwitter@DrRedcrossFacebookKenRedcrossMDThis morning, we bring you a program that brings dance to those dealing with Parkinson's Disease. We also have with us a retired New York City Teacher with a book on the problems he sees with our children and their level of literacy.But first, we begin with Citymeals on Wheels. Since its founding in 1981, it has delivered more than 50 million meals. We also bring you the latest information from the fifth annual, American Express Open Report, on women-owned businesses.But first, we bring you information on the recycling of harmful products from your home. American households produce an average of 530,000 tons of harmful waste every year. These include items such as batteries, latex paint, insecticides, motor oil, bleach and expired medications.Joining us in the studio are Bridget Anderson, Deputy Commissioner for Recycling & Sustainability at the NYC Department of Sanitation, Richard Johnsen, Special Service Manager for the NYC Program of Veolia North America and John S. Shegerian, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Recyclers International.BRIDGET ANDERSONDep. Commr., Recycling/Sustainability, DSNYDepartment of Sanitation, NYCDial 311Department of Sanitation, NYCRICHARD JOHNSENSpecial Service Mgr., Veolia N. America, NYCVeolia North America312-552-2800Veolia North AmericaJOHN S. SHEGERIANChair & CEO, Electronic Recyclers InternationalElectronic Recyclers International800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473)Electronic Recyclers InternationalDAVID RIVELCEO, The Jewish BoardThe Jewish Board844-663-2255The Jewish BoardABC7NY/ViewpointJULIE WEEKSResearch Advisor, AMEX OPENAMEX OPEN ForumJENNIFER COLLINS, MDOwner, Gramercy Allergy & AsthmaGramercy Allergy & Asthma212-679-3574Gramercy Allergy & AsthmaDr. Jennifer Collins, BlogToday, we bring you the New York Civil Liberties Union with their efforts on behalf of school children and their safety. We also have with us an inventor who has some great tips on preventing burn injuries.But first, an estimated 5.3 million Americans, of all ages, have Alzheimer's disease. While it ranks amongst the ten top causes of death in America, it's the only disease that still cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. The National Alzheimer's Association says, "everyone with a brain is at risk for Alzheimer's! Today we bring you the author of a book, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's".Please join me in welcoming award-winning investigative reporter, Greg O'Brien who was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's at age 59, and is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and Psychology Today.GREG O'BRIENAuthor, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's"GREG O'BRIENAward-Winning Investigative ReporterOn Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer'sFacebook@OnPlutoOBTwitterDONNA LIEBERMANExecutive Director, NYCLUJOHANNA MILLERAdvocacy Director, NYCLUALEXIS KARTERONSenior Staff Attorney, NYCLUNew York Civil Liberties Union212-607-3300New York Civil Liberties UnionABC7NY/ViewpointWILLIAM S. LERNERInventor & Burn-Prevention ExpertWilliam S. LernerContact William S. LernerToday we bring you a new book, the "The Working Dad's Survival Guide", which has great information for dads, on mastering the combination of fatherhood and work. We also will have with us the organization "My Elder Advocate", with advice for seniors and their care-givers.But first, we bring you Dumbo Moving & Storage, which is one of New York's top moving companies, with 56 trucks and four tractor trailers. Just this April, they announced a partnership with "NYC Mammas Give Back", a non-profit that provides support for the more than 11,000 NYC families, that are at risk.Joining us in the studio are Lior Rachmany, the Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Dumbo Moving and Storage, and Shana Rubin, the Founder & Executive Director of NYC Mammas Give Back.LIOR RACHMANYCEO, Dumbo Moving & StorageSHANA RUBINExec. In fact, if basal cell carcinoma, the most common kind, is caught early enough, it has a cure rate approaching a 100 percent.Joining us in the studio are Dr. Orit Markowitz, a Dermatologist & Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital,and, Todd Pobiner, a patient of Dr. Markowitz, who has had multiple melanomas.ORIT MARKOWITZ, MDDermatologist, Mount Sinai HospitalORIT MARKOWITZ, MDAsst. Prof. Dermatology, Mount SinaiTODD POBINERHas had multiple Melanomas212-241-9728Mount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai HospitalJOHN T. We also bring you information on this season with Summerstage, which is very special, as they are celebrating their 30th Anniversary.But first, we begin with the National Alliance of Mental Illness of New York City, also known as NAMI-NYC Metro. It is a grassroots organization that provides support, education and advocacy, for families and individuals of all backgrounds, who are living with mental illness.Joining us in the studio from NAMI-NYC Metro are Wendy Brennan, the Executive Director, Barbara Ricci, President of the Board of Directors, who is also managing director at Deutsche Bank Securities and Howard Lenn, a Board Member, who is aGroup Creative Director at J. Walter Thompson.WENDY BRENNANExec. Dir., NAMI-NYC MetroBARBARA RICCIBoard Pres., NAMI-NYC MetroHOWARD LENNGroup Creative Director, J.Walter ThompsonNAMI-NYC Metro212-684-3264Helpline: NAMI-NYC MetroSocial Media CampaignKHARY LAZARRE-WHITEExec. Keeping older adults safe in their community is their major mission.Joining us today from JASA areAmy Chalfy (ch-al-fee), the Director of Programs,Donna Dougherty, the Attorney-in-Charge of Legal Services for the Elderly in Queens,And Danielle Palmisano, the Director of Adult Protective Services & Community.AMY CHALFYDirector of Programs, JASADONNA DOUGHERTY, Esq.Atty., Legal Services for ElderlyDANIELLE PALMISANODir., Adult Protective ServicesJASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the Aging212-273-5200JASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the AgingPAUL FELTMANDir., WES Global Talent BridgeKATHERINE GEBREMEDHINProg. In recognition of the crucial role care-givers play, and the support that they need, EmblemHealth created the Care for the Family Caregiver initiative more than 10 years ago.Joining us in the studio from EmblemHealth are Gregory L. Johnson, the Director of Community Outreach, who created their Care for the Family Caregiver Initiative,And David Flemister, the Director of Brand Strategy and Community Marketing.GREGORY L. JOHNSONDir. Comm. Outreach, EmblemHealthGREGORY L. JOHNSONCreator, Care for Family Caregiver InitiativeDAVID FLEMISTERDir., Brand Strategy & Comm. CARL HENRY NACHT(Mary Beth Kelly's deceased husband)Families for Safe StreetsE-mail contact@nyc_safestreetsTwitterANN MARGARET CARROZZALegal AnalystAnn Margaret Carrozza718-224-4746Ann Margaret Carrozza@myLawyerAnnTwitterJOHN COPPOLA, MSWExec. Dir., ASAP NYSAlcoholism & Substance Providers NYS (ASAP)518-426-3122ASAP NYSThis morning, we bring you information on programs available at the Center for Autism & Related Disorders. We also have with us the author of a new book, "Art of the Apology" and it's packed with great information that we all can use.But first, at some point in our lives, every one of us is likely to be needed as a primary caregiver to a family member, or to need care ourselves. Today, we have with us an organization called "A Better Balance", that is fighting to give American workers, the time and flexibility they need to care for their families. Their focus has been on changing policies that relate to issues like sick leave and flex time.Please join me in welcoming the co-Founders and co-Presidents of A Better Balance, Dina Bakst and Sherry Leiwant.DINA BAKSTCo-Founder & Pres., A Better BalanceSHERRY LEIWANTCo-Founder & Pres., A Better BalanceA Better Balance212-430-5982A Better BalanceDEIDRA KINGRegional Clinical Mgr., CARDJASON LANTIERClinical Manager, CARDROBERT EPNERFounder, David Arthur FoundationROBERT EPNERFather of David ArthurCenter for Autism & Related Disorders855-345-2273Center for Autism & Related DisordersLAUREN M. BLOOMAuthor, "Art of the Apology"Book, "Art of the Apology"Today we will have with us the author of a new book titled "From a Nickel to a Token." It takes us back in time to 1940 and is truly a fascinating history of New York city's transit system.But first, the National Eating Disorders Association, also known as NEDA is headquartered in New York City. It works with individuals and families affected by eating disorders. This September, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law, legislation that amends the public health law. It will establish an Eating Disorders Awareness and Prevention Program, within the New York State Department of Health.Joining us in the studio from the National Eating Disorders Association are Lynn Grefe, the President & CEO, Dr. Evelyn Attia, a Board Member, who is also the Director, of the Center for Eating Disorders at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and Nancy Hemendinger, Director of School Health Education, for the Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services. Nancy is a parent of twin daughters who were diagnosed with anorexia at age 15.LYNN GREFEPresident & CEO, National Eating Disorders Assoc.EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.Board Member, Nat. Eating Disorders Assoc.EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.Director, Center for Eating Disorders, NY-PresbyterianNANCY HEMENDINGERParent of twins with AnorexiaNANCY HEMENDINGERDirector, School Health Education, Suffolk CountyNational Eating Disorders Assoc.800-931-2237NEDA's Live HelplineANDREW SPARBERGAuthor, "From a Nickel to a Token"ANDREW SPARBERGAdjunct Instructor, City University of NYFordhamPress.comBook, "From a Nickel to a Token"Book, "From a Nickel to a Token"Today we bring you some of the great work being done by Planned Parenthood of New York City. We also have with some innovative ideas from the NYC Outward Bound Schools, that are having students lead the parent teacher conferences!But first, HELP USA is a national provider of homes, jobs, and services to homeless families, veterans and victims of domestic violence. Founded by, now Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in 1986, it has served more than 300,000 people, and last year they even ran after school programs for over 2,000 kids.Joining us in the studio, from Help USA are, Dr. Tom Hameline, the President & CEO, Frances Pierre, the Senior Vice President of Family and Day Care Services, and most important, Army Private First Class, Phillip Harris, who is a true success story from Help USA.TOM HAMELINE, Ph.D.Pres. & CEO, HELP USAFRANCES PIERRESr. VP, Family & Day Care ServicesPHILLIP HARRISPrivate First Class, US ArmyHELP USA800-311-7999HELP USAFacebook@HelpUSATwitterHAYDEE MORALESVP, Education & Training, PPNYCRANDA DEAN, M.P.H.Dir., Adult & Professional Prog., PPNYCLOUISE MARCHENA, MSWDir., Youth Programs, PPNYCPlanned Parenthood of NYC800-230-PLAN (7526)Planned Parenthood of NYCMATT BROWNFounding Principal, Kurt Hahn SchoolSHEMIKA VALENTINEParent of Tsahai LohrTSAHAI LOHR10th-Grader, The Kurt Hahn SchoolNYC Outward Bound Schools718-706-9900NYC Outward Bound SchoolsThe Kurt Hahn School718-629-1204The Kurt Hahn SchoolDid you know that there are currently approximately 14,000 children in foster care in New York City? We will have with us New Yorkers for Children, an organization determined to help adolescents who are in foster care.Today, we bring you the New York Firefighters Skin Bank, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Established almost 30 years ago, it is the only comprehensive skin bank in New York State. The William Randolph Hearst Burn Center, is known to be the best in the country, and today we have with us, not only a firefighter who received many life-saving skin donations, you will also meet a donor family that makes it all possible.But first, please join me in welcoming, Nancy Gallo, Director of the NY Firefighters Skin Bank at NY-Presbyterian, and Stephen Halliday, a retired FDNY Lieutenant, who suffered severe burns while battling a house fire in 2002.NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPHDir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.STEPHEN HALLIDAYRetired FDNY LieutenantNYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry866-NYDONOR (693-6667)NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry212-746-7546NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.212-746-5410William Randolph Hearst Burn CenterNY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation718-379-1900NY Firefighters Burn Center FoundationPAMELA CURRAN HENRYMother of Skin Donor AllieKATIE HENRYSister of Skin Donor AllieALLISON HENRY1984 - 1997NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPHDir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.SUSAN MAGAZINEExec. Dir., New Yorkers For ChildrenCHRISTINA RODRIGUEZRecipient, NYFC Spirit AwardNew Yorkers For Children646-257-2930New Yorkers For ChildrenCAMILLA REESFounder, ElectromagneticHealth.org CAMILLA REESFounder, Campaign for Radiation Free SchoolsDAVID CARPENTER, MDDir., Institute for Health & the EnvironmentDAVID CARPENTER, MDUniv. at Albany School of Public HealthLAWRENCE GUSTInstitute for Building-Biology & EcologyLAWRENCE GUSTEMF Remediation ExpertElectromagnetic HealthBioInitiative 2012 ReportGetting Smarter About the Smart Grid50 EMF Safety Tips & InsightsCampaign for Radiation Free SchoolsFacebookJACQUES LAROCHEStrike Debt ActivistStrike DebtRolling JubileeSegment Three: - Urban Wall Street (UWS) Young ProducersEARL CHRISTIAN, IIICEO, Urban Wall Street, Inc.MASSIRE CAMARAGrade 7, 2nd Yr., Young ProducerERNESTO CABRERAGrade 7, 1st Yr., Young ProducerYoung Producers718-810-9020Young ProducersYouTube Young Producers Channel--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Today we bring you an organization called Drive Change, that is using food trucks to help formerly incarcerated youth with their re-entry into the world. We also bring you some new books, that help children have a better understanding of the chronic illnesses they might be facing.We begin with Room to Read, a fast growing non-profit that is transforming the lives of millions of children, in Asia and Africa. They're doing it by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Our next guest left an executive career track at Microsoft at age 35, and his latest book, "Creating Room to Read", tells the fascinating story.Please join me in welcoming the author, John Wood, the Founder and Board Co-Chair of "Room to Read".JOHN WOODFounder & Board Co-Chair, Room to ReadJOHN WOODAuthor, "Creating Room to Read"Room to ReadJORDYN LEXTONFounder & Exec. GALLO, RN, MPHDir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.STEPHEN HALLIDAYRetired FDNY LieutenantNYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry866-NYDONOR (693-6667)NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry212-746-7546NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.212-746-5410William Randolph Hearst Burn CenterNY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation718-379-1900NY Firefighters Burn Center FoundationPAMELA CURRAN HENRYMother of Skin Donor AllieKATIE HENRYSister of Skin Donor AllieALLISON HENRY1984 - 1997NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPHDir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.SUSAN MAGAZINEExec. Dir., New Yorkers For ChildrenCHRISTINA RODRIGUEZRecipient, NYFC Spirit AwardNew Yorkers For Children646-257-2930New Yorkers For Children