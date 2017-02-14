New York Viewpoint

NEW YORK --Want to know more about interesting programs in your community and your State?
February 5, 2017
This morning we have with us the W Connection and their subtitle says it all, it's "widows helping widows rebuild their lives". We also bring you AARP New York, and the Right to Counsel Coalition, that wants to help tenants who are fighting evictions.
But first, we bring you Soldier Strong, a nonprofit organization that began its journey in 2009 by sending basic necessities, like socks, to our troops deployed abroad. With many veterans returning home injured, Soldier Strong refocused its mission to help them regain their physical independence with the use of advanced medical technology and rehabilitation technology.
Segment One: Soldier Strong
Part 1:
MARC MORGENTHALER
Exec. Dir., SoldierStrong
SoldierStrong.org
888-898-3235
Segment Two: W Connection
Part 2:
DAWN NARGI
Co-Founder, The W Connection
BARBARA ROSECAN
Chapter Coordinator, W Connection
VALERIE VAIL
Member, The W Connection
Wconnection.org/contact.php
W Connection: Widows Helping Widows
The W Connection
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: AARP & Illegal Evictions
Part 3:
BETH FINKEL
State Dir., AARP New York
RANDY DILLARD
Volunteer Leader, CASA
local.AARP.org/new-york-ny
AARP NYC
RightToCounselNYC.org
Right To Counsel, NYC Coalition
#RTCNYC
December 11, 2016
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
November 6, 2016
Today we bring you a new book on Brooklyn Bridge Park, which has transformed a derelict commercial waterfront - into a park that reflects Brooklyn's resurgence. We also bring you information on a new federal ruling that protects elderly consumers from abuse & neglect in Nursing Homes.
But first, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is the signature disorder for up to 30% of returning veterans. Treatment can be challenging & one alternative therapy being used, is Equine Assisted Therapy, also known as EAT. It is experimental and widely used, but there has been little research on it, until now.
Joining us in the studio from the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry are, Dr. Yuval Neria, Professor of Psychology who directs the Columbia Veterans Research Center at New York State Psychiatric Institute, and Dr. Prudence Fisher, Associate Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, a Research Scientist at the Psychiatric Institute.
Also joining us is Jody Jacob-McVey, an Equine Specialist, in the Man O' War Treatment Team.
Segment One: Equine Assisted Therapy for Veterans
YUVAL NERIA, PH.D.
Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPI
PRUDENCE FISHER, PH.D.
Assoc. Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPI
JODY JACOB-MCVEY
Equine Specialist, Man O' War Team
ColumbiaPsychiatry.org/ptsd/research
646-774-8042
646-774-8104
PTSD Research-Columbia Univ./NYSPI
Segment Two: Book: Brooklyn Bridge Park
JOANNE WITTY
Co-Author, "Brooklyn Bridge Park"
JOANNE WITTY
Vice Chair, Brooklyn Bridge Park Corp.
BrooklynBridgeParkBook.com
Authors, Joanne Witty & Henrik Krogius
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: Protecting the Elderly
GINALISA MONTERROSO
CEO & Founder, Medicaid Advisory Group
MedicaidAdvisoryGroup.com
646-745-9122
October 23, 2016
Today we have with us a new book on helping kids in crisis, written by professionals at the Bellevue Hospital, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. We also have with us an organization called You Can Thrive that helps cancer survivors to heal.
But first, the New York Civil Liberties Union, also known as NYCLU, is one of the nation's foremost defenders of civil liberties. Thanks to their efforts, the New York Court of Appeals recently ruled that the current legal definition of a parent must be broadened to include partners who are not a child's biological or adoptive parent. New York has lagged behind in expanding this definition of parenthood and so this is a landmark moment.
Please join us in welcoming, Donna Lieberman Executive Director of the NYCLU.
Segment One: NYCLU defining Parents
DONNA LIEBERMAN
Executive Director, NYCLU
NYCLU.org
New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)
212-607-3300
New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)
Segment Two: Kids in Crisis Bellevue
FADI HADDAD, MD
NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue
Dir. Emeritus, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)
RUTH GERSON, MD
NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue
Director, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)
YULIS GUEVARA
Mother
212-562-4141
NYCHealthAndHospitals.org/Bellevue
Book, "Helping Kids in Crisis"
Editors, Haddad & Gerson
Segment Three: You Can Thrive
David introduces guests
LUANA DEANGELIS
Founder & CEO, You Can Thrive!
STEPHANIE SEBAN
Wellness Advocate, You Can Thrive!
ELIZABETH BARTON
Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor
YouCanThrive.org
917-463-4267
July 24, 2016
Today we bring you information on how New York State is considering legislation, that would approve Aid in dying laws, also known as death with dignity laws. We also have with us a very successful non-profit program that works with Rikers inmates, and is helping them with Getting Out & Staying Out.
But first, we begin with the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center. Did you know that more military service members are dying - after they come home, rather than on the battlefield? Our heroes are committing suicide at a current rate of 22 per day, and it is believed that this is the result of post-traumatic stress, and related mental health conditions.
Joining us in the studio from the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center are Dr. Charles Marmar, the Director, and Dr. Irina Wen, Director of the Military Family Clinic.
Segment One: NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center
CHARLES MARMAR, MD
Dir., NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center
IRINA WEN, Ph.D.
Dir., NYU Cohen Military Family Clinic
MilitaryFamilyClinic.med.nyu.edu
NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center
855-698-4677
NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center
MilitaryFamilyClinic@NYUmc.org
Contact
Segment Two: Medical Aid in Dying NYS
CORINNE CAREY
Compassion & Choices
SUSAN RAHN
Terminally Ill Advocate
800-247-7421
CompassionAndChoices.org
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)
MARK L. GOLDSMITH
Co-Founder & Pres., GOSO
GoSonyc.org
Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)
212-831-5020
Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)
July 10, 2016
With the increase in sports injuries we bring you information on concussions and their neurological effects. We also have with us a non-profit organization that is saving children's lives, by using IT technology education to reduce homelessness.
But first, we begin with the Montefiore School Health Program, also known as MSHP. They provide primary and preventive health care to almost 30,000 children and adolescents, in 85 NYC public schools, throughout the Bronx. Mental health services are a core element of the program.
Joining us in the studio from MSHP, are Dr. Kari Collins, the Director of Mental Health Services, Dr. Andrea Henry, a Psychologist, and Genesis Contreras, an 18 year old senior at Kappa International, who recently got accepted to SUNY Cobleskill in Upstate New York.
June 5, 2016
Today we have with us an organization that delivers critical health and social services to help children and babies in New York City shelters. We also bring you a new organization called "Made In NYC" - that supports the vibrant manufacturing sector, in New York City.
But first, we begin with Experience Camps - they are one-week camps for children who have experienced, the death of a parent, sibling, or other significant person in their lives. They were brought to our attention by Todd Crawford, the husband of our colleague Lisa Colagrossi, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm, just last March. He says his sons, Davis and Evan, attended the camp last summer & are looking forward to returning this year.
Joining us in the studio from Experience Camps are Sara Deren, the Founder and Executive Director, Dylan Castro, a Camper and Natalee Hill, Dylan's mother.
Segment One: Experience Camps
SARA DEREN
Founder & Exec. Dir., Experience Camps
DYLAN CASTRO
Camper at Experience Camps
NATALEE HILL
Mother of Dylan Castro
experience.camp
860-850-0397
Experience Camps
Segment Two: N.Manhattan Perinatal Partnership
ASHANTI CHIMURENGA
Interim CEO, NMPP
KAREN OWES
Sr. Case Manager NMPP
EULA GUEST
Griot's Roll Film Prod. & Services
NMPPcares.org
212-665-2600
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: Made in NYC
ADAM FRIEDMAN
Dir., Pratt Center - Comm. Development
ADAM FRIEDMAN
Dir., Made in NYC
ROGER SADOWSKY
Founder & CEO, Sadowsky Guitars
KHEEDIM OH
CEO, Mama O's Premium Kimchi
Made in NYC
MadeInNYC.org
718-687-5881
Sadowsky.com
Sadowsky Guitars
718-433-1990
Sadowsky Guitars
KimchiRules.com
Mama O's Premium Kimchi
Mamaos@Kimchirules.com
Contact Mama O's Premium Kimchi
May 15, 2016
Today we have with us the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy and some of their amazing programs. We also have with us a dancer from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who survived two spinal surgeries and continues to create magic on the stage.
But first, we begin with West End Secondary School which is part of the NYC Outward Bound Schools network. These public schools are known for their student-led real world learning and active citizenship in the community.
While 73% of their students live at or below the poverty line, they have an 82% graduation rate, - compared to the citywide rate of 70%, - and 97% of their 2015 graduates were accepted to college! We can all learn from their success.
Joining us in the studio from West End Secondary are Emily Hollyday, the Founding Science Teacher, and two 6th graders, Catherine Auerbach and Madeleine Kish.
Segment One: West End Secondary
EMILY HOLLYDAY
Science Teacher, West End Secondary School
CATHERINE AUERBACH
6th Grader, West End Secondary School
MADELEINE KISH
6th Grader, West End Secondary School
WestEndSecondary.com
West End Secondary School
212-245-1506
West End Secondary School
nycOutwardBound.org
NYC Outward Bound Schools
718-706-9900
NYC Outward Bound Schools
Segment Two: Brooklyn Bridge Pk Conservancy
NANCY WEBSTER
Exec. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
ISA DEL BELLO
Educ. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
BrooklynBridgePark.org
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
718-802-0603
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: Alvin Ailey's Lloyd A. Boyd
LLOYD A. BOYD, III
Alvin Ailey II Dancer
AlvinAiley.org
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
February 21, 2016
Today we bring you an inspiring story about a local businessman who is helping children in underdeveloped countries to fight parasitic diseases, and he's using shoes as his tools. We also have with us an expert on fighting the Flu with tips on how to survive it.
But first, most of us don't realize that 20.9 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking, now a $150 billion global industry. Plymouth Church in Brooklyn was a stop on the Underground Railroad, with a noted history as an anti-abolitionist church in the 19th century. Recently, they started an anti-trafficking ministry, as they say, this is nothing more than modern day slavery. The name of the ministry is "We Are the New Abolitionists."
Joining us in the studio are,
Beth Fleisher, Chair of Plymouth Church's Anti-trafficking Ministry,
And Taren Merkl, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern district of NY, & currently Chief of Civil Rights for the Criminal Division.
Segment One: Plymouth Church & Trafficking
BETH FLEISHER
Plymouth Church, Anti-trafficking
AMANDA ECKHARDT, PH.D.
Program Dir., Restore NYC
TARYN A. MERKL, J.D.
Asst. US Attorney, EDNY
PlymouthChurch.org
The New Abolitionists
718-624-4743
Plymouth Church New Abolitionists
Justice.gov/usao-edny
US Atty. Office, Eastern Dist. of NY
888-373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline (24/7)
RestoreNYC.org
Restore NYC
212-840-8485
Restore NYC
Segment Two: BILL LERNER
Co-Founder, Billy4Kids
BILL LERNER
CEO, iPark
billy4kids.org
Billy4Kids
info@billy4kids.org
Contact: Billy4Kids
ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT
Segment Three: Flu Survival
Ken introduces guest
KEN REDCROSS, MD
Founder, Redcross Concierge
KEN REDCROSS, MD
Physician, Internal Medicine
DrRedCross.com
RedCross Concierge
@DrRedcross
KenRedcrossMD
February 7, 2016
This morning, we bring you a program that brings dance to those dealing with Parkinson's Disease. We also have with us a retired New York City Teacher with a book on the problems he sees with our children and their level of literacy.
But first, we begin with Citymeals on Wheels. Since its founding in 1981, it has delivered more than 50 million meals. Every year Citymeals provides a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and companionship to more than 18,000 of New York City's homebound elderly folks.
Joining us in the studio from Citymeals on Wheels are Vivienne O'Neill, the Director of Volunteer Programs, and Louise Kramer, a Citymeals Volunteer.
January 17, 2016
Today we bring you an organization that is having great success attacking the problems of unequal access to College. They do it by increasing the guidance & peer support available in schools. We also have another organization that provides low income pre-schoolers, with access to nearly a hundred museums and cultural institutions!
But first, this March, we at WABC TV suffered the tragic loss of one of our best, Reporter and Anchor, Lisa Colagrossi. She suffered from a brain aneurysm that suddenly took her life, and her husband has recently launched the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation, also known as TLCF, to raise awareness and educate others about this deadly disease.
Please join me in welcoming Todd Crawford, Lisa's husband, who is also the Executive Director, of the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.
Segment One: Lisa Colagrossi Foundation
TODD CRAWFORD
Husband of Lisa Colagrossi
TODD CRAWFORD
Exec. Dir., Lisa Colagrossi Foundation
LisasLegacy7.org
The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation
LisasLegacy7.org/Lisas-Lucky-7
Lucky 7 Challenge
Segment Two: CARA
JANICE BLOOM
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)
ERICA MARTINEZ-CLOSE
New Settlement Apts., College Access Center
CAMBEL IRIBUKA
Claremont International High School
CARAnyc.org
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)
info@CARAnyc.org
Contact CARA
ABC7NY.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Cool Culture
CANDICE ANDERSON
Executive Director, Cool Culture
CECILIA JACKSON
Principal, Pioneer Academy PS 307, Queens
CoolCulture.org
Cool Culture
718-230-4186
Cool Culture
facebook.com/CoolCulture
January 3, 2016
Today we will have with us the Jewish Board with information on the human services they provide to area residents. We also bring you the latest information from the fifth annual, American Express Open Report, on women-owned businesses.
But first, we bring you information on the recycling of harmful products from your home. American households produce an average of 530,000 tons of harmful waste every year. These include items such as batteries, latex paint, insecticides, motor oil, bleach and expired medications.
Joining us in the studio are Bridget Anderson, Deputy Commissioner for Recycling & Sustainability at the NYC Department of Sanitation, Richard Johnsen, Special Service Manager for the NYC Program of Veolia North America and John S. Shegerian, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Recyclers International.
Segment One: Hazardous Household waste recycling
BRIDGET ANDERSON
Dep. Commr., Recycling/Sustainability, DSNY
NYC.gov/sanitation
Department of Sanitation, NYC
Dial 311
Department of Sanitation, NYC
RICHARD JOHNSEN
Special Service Mgr., Veolia N. America, NYC
VeoliaNorthAmerica.com
Veolia North America
312-552-2800
Veolia North America
JOHN S. SHEGERIAN
Chair & CEO, Electronic Recyclers International
ElectronicRecyclers.com
Electronic Recyclers International
800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473)
Electronic Recyclers International
Segment Two: Jewish Board
DAVID RIVEL
CEO, The Jewish Board
JewishBoard.org
The Jewish Board
844-663-2255
The Jewish Board
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Women Owned Businesses
JULIE WEEKS
Research Advisor, AMEX OPEN
OpenForum.com
AMEX OPEN Forum
JENNIFER COLLINS, MD
Owner, Gramercy Allergy & Asthma
GramercyAllergy.com
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma
212-679-3574
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma
JenniferCollinsMD.blogspot.com
Dr. Jennifer Collins, Blog
December 13, 2015
Today, we bring you the New York Civil Liberties Union with their efforts on behalf of school children and their safety. We also have with us an inventor who has some great tips on preventing burn injuries.
But first, an estimated 5.3 million Americans, of all ages, have Alzheimer's disease. While it ranks amongst the ten top causes of death in America, it's the only disease that still cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. The National Alzheimer's Association says, "everyone with a brain is at risk for Alzheimer's! Today we bring you the author of a book, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's".
Please join me in welcoming award-winning investigative reporter, Greg O'Brien who was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's at age 59, and is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and Psychology Today.
Segment One: Alzheimers Greg O'Brien
GREG O'BRIEN
Author, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's"
GREG O'BRIEN
Award-Winning Investigative Reporter
OnPluto.org
On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's
Facebook.com/GregOBrien.Author.OnPluto
@OnPlutoOB
Segment Two: NYCLU & school safety
DONNA LIEBERMAN
Executive Director, NYCLU
JOHANNA MILLER
Advocacy Director, NYCLU
ALEXIS KARTERON
Senior Staff Attorney, NYCLU
NYCLU.org
New York Civil Liberties Union
212-607-3300
New York Civil Liberties Union
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Burn Injury Prevention
WILLIAM S. LERNER
Inventor & Burn-Prevention Expert
WSLerner.com
William S. Lerner
info@wslerner.com
Contact William S. Lerner
November 1, 2015
Today we bring you a new book, the "The Working Dad's Survival Guide", which has great information for dads, on mastering the combination of fatherhood and work. We also will have with us the organization "My Elder Advocate", with advice for seniors and their care-givers.
But first, we bring you Dumbo Moving & Storage, which is one of New York's top moving companies, with 56 trucks and four tractor trailers. Just this April, they announced a partnership with "NYC Mammas Give Back", a non-profit that provides support for the more than 11,000 NYC families, that are at risk.
Joining us in the studio are Lior Rachmany, the Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Dumbo Moving and Storage, and Shana Rubin, the Founder & Executive Director of NYC Mammas Give Back.
Segment One: NYC Mammas Give Back & Dumbo Moving & Storage
LIOR RACHMANY
CEO, Dumbo Moving & Storage
SHANA RUBIN
Exec. Dir., NYC Mammas Give Back
DumboMoving.com
Dumbo Moving & Storage
718-222-8282
Dumbo Moving & Storage
NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back
info@NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back
NYCmammasGiveBack
Segment Two: Working Dad's survival Guide
SCOTT BEHSON, Ph.D.
Author, "The Working Dad's Survival Guide"
amazon.com/The-Working-Dads-Survival-Guide
The Working Dad's Survival Guide
ScottBehson.com
Scott Behson
@ScottBehson
Twitter Scott Behson
ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Segment Three: My Elder Advocate
JACK HALPERN
CEO & Founder, My Elder Advocate
MyElderAdvocate.com
My Elder Advocate
212-945-7550
My Elder Advocate
866-619-1281
Toll Free: My Elder Advocate
October 18, 2015
September 13, 2015
Today we bring you some of the latest thinking and research on Tourette Syndrome, a disorder that plagues many but is a mystery to most of us. We also will have with us the Artistic Director of the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, a company that continues to astound us with their work.
But first, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and one in five Americans, will develop it, over the course of their lives. It's also one of the most preventable types of cancers. In fact, if basal cell carcinoma, the most common kind, is caught early enough, it has a cure rate approaching a 100 percent.
Joining us in the studio are Dr. Orit Markowitz, a Dermatologist & Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital,
and, Todd Pobiner, a patient of Dr. Markowitz, who has had multiple melanomas.
Segment One: Skin Cancer Mt. Sinai
ORIT MARKOWITZ, MD
Dermatologist, Mount Sinai Hospital
ORIT MARKOWITZ, MD
Asst. Prof. Dermatology, Mount Sinai
TODD POBINER
Has had multiple Melanomas
212-241-9728
Mount Sinai Hospital
MountSinai.org
Mount Sinai Hospital
Segment Two: Tourette Association of America
JOHN T. WALKUP, M.D.
NY Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
ROVENA SCHIRLING
Chair, Tourette Association of America
MARQUES SEME
Tourette Association Youth Ambassador
888-4-TOURET (868-738)
Tourette Association of America
Tourette.org
Tourette Association of America
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Alvin Ailey
ROBERT BATTLE
Artistic Dir., Alvin Ailey
AlvinAiley.org
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
212-405-9000
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
August 30, 2015
August 9, 2015
July 5, 2015
Today we have with us The Brotherhood/Sister Sol, an organization that was created in 1995 & has been applauded for their work with young people. We also bring you information on this season with Summerstage, which is very special, as they are celebrating their 30th Anniversary.
But first, we begin with the National Alliance of Mental Illness of New York City, also known as NAMI-NYC Metro. It is a grassroots organization that provides support, education and advocacy, for families and individuals of all backgrounds, who are living with mental illness.
Joining us in the studio from NAMI-NYC Metro are Wendy Brennan, the Executive Director, Barbara Ricci, President of the Board of Directors, who is also managing director at Deutsche Bank Securities and Howard Lenn, a Board Member, who is aGroup Creative Director at J. Walter Thompson.
Segment One: NAMI-NYC Metro
WENDY BRENNAN
Exec. Dir., NAMI-NYC Metro
BARBARA RICCI
Board Pres., NAMI-NYC Metro
HOWARD LENN
Group Creative Director, J.Walter Thompson
NAMInycMetro.org
NAMI-NYC Metro
212-684-3264
Helpline: NAMI-NYC Metro
IwillListen.org
Social Media Campaign
Segment Two: The Brotherhood/Sister Sol
KHARY LAZARRE-WHITE
Exec. Dir., Brotherhood/Sister Sol
MARSHA JEAN CHARLES
Alumnus, Brotherhood/Sister Sol
STEPHAN DOUGLAS-ALLEN
Member, Attending Ithaca College
Brotherhood-SisterSol.org
The Brotherhood/Sister Sol
212-283-7044
The Brotherhood/Sister Sol
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Summer Stage
ERIKA ELLIOTT
Artistic Dir., City Parks Foundation
DANNI GEE
Dance Curator, City Parks Foundation
DR. GEORGE FAISON
Artistic Dir., Faison Firehouse Theater
SummerStage.org
SummerStage
212-360-2789
SummerStage
@SummerStage
SummerStage NYC
FaisonFirehouse.org
Faison Firehouse Theater
May 17, 2015
April 19, 2015
Today we bring you World Education Services, an organization that helps immigrants to maximize the use of their education and training. We also bring you the Music in Me Foundation International, which has an amazing program to combat bullying.
But first, we bring you the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, also known as JASA (jah-sah), and more specifically their programs that deal with Mental health issues and abuse. Keeping older adults safe in their community is their major mission.
Joining us today from JASA are
Amy Chalfy (ch-al-fee), the Director of Programs,
Donna Dougherty, the Attorney-in-Charge of Legal Services for the Elderly in Queens,
And Danielle Palmisano, the Director of Adult Protective Services & Community.
Segment One: JASA Geriatric Mental Health & abuse
AMY CHALFY
Director of Programs, JASA
DONNA DOUGHERTY, Esq.
Atty., Legal Services for Elderly
DANIELLE PALMISANO
Dir., Adult Protective Services
JASA.org
JASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the Aging
212-273-5200
JASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the Aging
Segment Two: WES World Educ Services
PAUL FELTMAN
Dir., WES Global Talent Bridge
KATHERINE GEBREMEDHIN
Prog. Mgr., WES Global Talent Bridge
MALIKA SHAGARAEVA
Former Political Refugee
wes.org/WABC
World Education Services
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Music in Me Foundation
JANE PINCZUK
Founder & CEO, Music In Me Foundation
MICHELE AMIRA
Hip Hop Journalist & Author
KANJA MUCHOKI
International Recording Artist
TheMusicInMe.org
The Music In Me Foundation
949-371-9055
The Music In Me Foundation
March 8, 2015
February 15, 2015
Today we bring you a new book entitled "When She Makes More", and it's all about the issues faced by breadwinning women. We also bring you an organization named Practice Makes Perfect, that has launched an intensive educational campaign designed to halt, what some educators refer to as, summer slide.
But first, did you know that more than 66 million people serve as family caregivers, and they annually provide $450 billion in free services. These can range from driving a parent to a doctor's appointment, to administering traditional nursing services. In recognition of the crucial role care-givers play, and the support that they need, EmblemHealth created the Care for the Family Caregiver initiative more than 10 years ago.
Joining us in the studio from EmblemHealth are Gregory L. Johnson, the Director of Community Outreach, who created their Care for the Family Caregiver Initiative,
And David Flemister, the Director of Brand Strategy and Community Marketing.
Segment One: EmblemHealth on Caregivers
GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Dir. Comm. Outreach, EmblemHealth
GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Creator, Care for Family Caregiver Initiative
DAVID FLEMISTER
Dir., Brand Strategy & Comm. Mktg.
EmblemHealth.com
EmblemHealth
EmblemHealth.com/CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
EmblemHealth, Care for the Family Caregiver
CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
646-447-7651
Care for the Family Caregiver
Segment Two: Bk: When She Makes More
FARNOOSH TORABI
Author, "When She Makes More"
FARNOOSH TORABI
Personal Finance Expert
Amazon.com/When-She-Makes-More-Breadwinning/dp/1594632162
Book, "When She Makes More"
Farnoosh.tv
Farnoosh Torabi
@FARNOOSH
FarnooshTorabi
Segment Three: Practice Makes Perfect
KARIM ABOUELNAGA
Founder & CEO, Practice Makes Perfect
PAUL BERNSTEIN
CEO, Pershing Square Foundation
PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect
Info @PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect
PershingSquareFoundation.org
Pershing Square Foundation
January 11, 2015
Today, we bring you some important information on the student loan crisis and ways to avoid trouble with your credit history. We also bring you some information on the heroin epidemic that is reaching alarming levels in New York State.
But first, did you know that this year in New York City more people will be killed by cars, than murdered by gun violence. Traffic crashes are the number one cause of injury-related death for children, and the second leading cause for senior citizens. Sadly at 30 mph, only 70% survive; but at 25 mph the survival rate is 90%.
Joining us in the studio are three New Yorkers who have lost family members to traffic crashes.
Hsi-Pei (SHE PAY) Liao, lost his 3-year-old daughter Allison, when she was in a crosswalk in Flushing & holding her grandmother's hand.
Joy Clarke's daughter, Renee Thompson, was on her way to work when she was killed by a truck. She was also in the crosswalk & crossing with the light on the Upper East Side.
Mary Beth Kelly, was riding a bike with her husband, Dr. Carl Henry Nacht, & also in a crosswalk, when a tow truck failed to yield while exiting the pound off the West Side Highway.
Segment One: Families for Safe Streets
HSI-PEI LIAO
Father of Allison
ALLISON LIAO
(Hsi-Pei Liao's deceased daughter)
JOY CLARKE
Mother of Renee
RENEE THOMPSON
(Joy Clarke's deceased daughter)
MARY BETH KELLY
Wife of Dr. Carl Henry Nacht
DR. CARL HENRY NACHT
(Mary Beth Kelly's deceased husband)
FamiliesForSafeStreets.org
Families for Safe Streets
FamiliesForSafeStreets@gmail.com
E-mail contact
@nyc_safestreets
Segment Two: Student Loan Crisis
ANN MARGARET CARROZZA
Legal Analyst
MyLawyerAnn.com
Ann Margaret Carrozza
718-224-4746
Ann Margaret Carrozza
@myLawyerAnn
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: ASAP Heroin Epidemic
JOHN COPPOLA, MSW
Exec. Dir., ASAP NYS
ASAPnys.org
Alcoholism & Substance Providers NYS (ASAP)
518-426-3122
ASAP NYS
November 16, 2014
This morning, we bring you information on programs available at the Center for Autism & Related Disorders. We also have with us the author of a new book, "Art of the Apology" and it's packed with great information that we all can use.
But first, at some point in our lives, every one of us is likely to be needed as a primary caregiver to a family member, or to need care ourselves. Today, we have with us an organization called "A Better Balance", that is fighting to give American workers, the time and flexibility they need to care for their families. Their focus has been on changing policies that relate to issues like sick leave and flex time.
Please join me in welcoming the co-Founders and co-Presidents of A Better Balance, Dina Bakst and Sherry Leiwant.
Segment One: A Better Balance
DINA BAKST
Co-Founder & Pres., A Better Balance
SHERRY LEIWANT
Co-Founder & Pres., A Better Balance
ABetterBalance.org
A Better Balance
212-430-5982
A Better Balance
Segment Two: Center for Autism & Related Disorders
DEIDRA KING
Regional Clinical Mgr., CARD
JASON LANTIER
Clinical Manager, CARD
ROBERT EPNER
Founder, David Arthur Foundation
ROBERT EPNER
Father of David Arthur
CenterForAutism.com
Center for Autism & Related Disorders
855-345-2273
Center for Autism & Related Disorders
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Book "Art of the Apology"
LAUREN M. BLOOM
Author, "Art of the Apology"
Amazon.com
Book, "Art of the Apology"
October 26, 2014
Today we will have with us the author of a new book titled "From a Nickel to a Token." It takes us back in time to 1940 and is truly a fascinating history of New York city's transit system.
But first, the National Eating Disorders Association, also known as NEDA is headquartered in New York City. It works with individuals and families affected by eating disorders. This September, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law, legislation that amends the public health law. It will establish an Eating Disorders Awareness and Prevention Program, within the New York State Department of Health.
Joining us in the studio from the National Eating Disorders Association are Lynn Grefe, the President & CEO, Dr. Evelyn Attia, a Board Member, who is also the Director, of the Center for Eating Disorders at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and Nancy Hemendinger, Director of School Health Education, for the Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services. Nancy is a parent of twin daughters who were diagnosed with anorexia at age 15.
Segment One: National Eating Disorders Assoc.
LYNN GREFE
President & CEO, National Eating Disorders Assoc.
EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.
Board Member, Nat. Eating Disorders Assoc.
EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.
Director, Center for Eating Disorders, NY-Presbyterian
NANCY HEMENDINGER
Parent of twins with Anorexia
NANCY HEMENDINGER
Director, School Health Education, Suffolk County
MyNEDA.org
National Eating Disorders Assoc.
800-931-2237
NEDA's Live Helpline
Segment Two: National Eating Disorders Assoc. Part 2
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: Bk. From a Nickel to a Token
ANDREW SPARBERG
Author, "From a Nickel to a Token"
ANDREW SPARBERG
Adjunct Instructor, City University of NY
FordhamPress.com
Book, "From a Nickel to a Token"
Amazon.com
Book, "From a Nickel to a Token"
October 12, 2014
Today we bring you some of the great work being done by Planned Parenthood of New York City. We also have with some innovative ideas from the NYC Outward Bound Schools, that are having students lead the parent teacher conferences!
But first, HELP USA is a national provider of homes, jobs, and services to homeless families, veterans and victims of domestic violence. Founded by, now Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in 1986, it has served more than 300,000 people, and last year they even ran after school programs for over 2,000 kids.
Joining us in the studio, from Help USA are, Dr. Tom Hameline, the President & CEO, Frances Pierre, the Senior Vice President of Family and Day Care Services, and most important, Army Private First Class, Phillip Harris, who is a true success story from Help USA.
Segment One: Help USA - Homelessness
TOM HAMELINE, Ph.D.
Pres. & CEO, HELP USA
FRANCES PIERRE
Sr. VP, Family & Day Care Services
PHILLIP HARRIS
Private First Class, US Army
HelpUSA.org
HELP USA
800-311-7999
HELP USA
facebook.com/helpusa
@HelpUSA
Segment Two: Planned Parenthood PPNYC
HAYDEE MORALES
VP, Education & Training, PPNYC
RANDA DEAN, M.P.H.
Dir., Adult & Professional Prog., PPNYC
LOUISE MARCHENA, MSW
Dir., Youth Programs, PPNYC
PPnyc.org
Planned Parenthood of NYC
800-230-PLAN (7526)
Planned Parenthood of NYC
Segment Three: Student Led Conferences
MATT BROWN
Founding Principal, Kurt Hahn School
SHEMIKA VALENTINE
Parent of Tsahai Lohr
TSAHAI LOHR
10th-Grader, The Kurt Hahn School
nycOutwardBound.org
NYC Outward Bound Schools
718-706-9900
NYC Outward Bound Schools
KurtHahnSchool.org
The Kurt Hahn School
718-629-1204
The Kurt Hahn School
September 28, 2014
Did you know that there are currently approximately 14,000 children in foster care in New York City? We will have with us New Yorkers for Children, an organization determined to help adolescents who are in foster care.
Today, we bring you the New York Firefighters Skin Bank, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Established almost 30 years ago, it is the only comprehensive skin bank in New York State. The William Randolph Hearst Burn Center, is known to be the best in the country, and today we have with us, not only a firefighter who received many life-saving skin donations, you will also meet a donor family that makes it all possible.
But first, please join me in welcoming, Nancy Gallo, Director of the NY Firefighters Skin Bank at NY-Presbyterian, and Stephen Halliday, a retired FDNY Lieutenant, who suffered severe burns while battling a house fire in 2002.
Segment One: Skin Bank I
NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
STEPHEN HALLIDAY
Retired FDNY Lieutenant
Health.NY.gov
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry
866-NYDONOR (693-6667)
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry
212-746-7546
NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
212-746-5410
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center
NYffBurnCenter.com
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation
718-379-1900
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation
Segment Two: Skin Bank II
PAMELA CURRAN HENRY
Mother of Skin Donor Allie
KATIE HENRY
Sister of Skin Donor Allie
ALLISON HENRY
1984 - 1997
NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: New Yorkers for Children
SUSAN MAGAZINE
Exec. Dir., New Yorkers For Children
CHRISTINA RODRIGUEZ
Recipient, NYFC Spirit Award
NewYorkersForChildren.org
New Yorkers For Children
646-257-2930
New Yorkers For Children
Segment One: Electro-Magnetic Health
CAMILLA REES
Founder, ElectromagneticHealth.org
CAMILLA REES
Founder, Campaign for Radiation Free Schools
DAVID CARPENTER, MD
Dir., Institute for Health & the Environment
DAVID CARPENTER, MD
Univ. at Albany School of Public Health
LAWRENCE GUST
Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology
LAWRENCE GUST
EMF Remediation Expert
ElectromagneticHealth.org
Electromagnetic Health
BioInitiative.org
BioInitiative 2012 Report
GettingSmarterAboutTheSmartGrid.org
Getting Smarter About the Smart Grid
ElectromagneticHealth.org/50-tips
50 EMF Safety Tips & Insights
Campaign for Radiation Free Schools
Segment Two: Strike Debt
JACQUES LAROCHE
Strike Debt Activist
StrikeDebt.org
Strike Debt
RollingJubilee.org
Rolling Jubilee
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: - Urban Wall Street (UWS) Young Producers
EARL CHRISTIAN, III
CEO, Urban Wall Street, Inc.
MASSIRE CAMARA
Grade 7, 2nd Yr., Young Producer
ERNESTO CABRERA
Grade 7, 1st Yr., Young Producer
YoungProducers.net
Young Producers
718-810-9020
Young Producers
YoungProducers.tv
YouTube Young Producers Channel
Today we bring you an organization called Drive Change, that is using food trucks to help formerly incarcerated youth with their re-entry into the world. We also bring you some new books, that help children have a better understanding of the chronic illnesses they might be facing.
We begin with Room to Read, a fast growing non-profit that is transforming the lives of millions of children, in Asia and Africa. They're doing it by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Our next guest left an executive career track at Microsoft at age 35, and his latest book, "Creating Room to Read", tells the fascinating story.
Please join me in welcoming the author, John Wood, the Founder and Board Co-Chair of "Room to Read".
Segment One
JOHN WOOD
Founder & Board Co-Chair, Room to Read
JOHN WOOD
Author, "Creating Room to Read"
RoomToRead.org
Room to Read
Segment Two: Drive Change
JORDYN LEXTON
Founder & Exec. Dir., Drive Change
ROY WATERMAN
Chef & Mentor, Drive Change
ROY WATERMAN
Owner, Caribbean Soul Caterers
DriveChangeNYC.org
Drive Change
SnowDayFoodTruck.com
Snowday
Drivechangenyc
@drivechangenyc
Snowdayfoodtruck
@snowdaytruck
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three
MAITLAND DELAND, MD
Author, "The Great Katie Kate" Books
MAITLAND DELAND, MD
Radiation Oncologist
DeLandBooks.com
Dr. DeLand's Books
July 13th, 2014
June 1st, 2014
May 18th, 2014
Segment One: Skin Bank I
NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
STEPHEN HALLIDAY
Retired FDNY Lieutenant
Health.NY.gov
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry
866-NYDONOR (693-6667)
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry
212-746-7546
NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
212-746-5410
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center
NYffBurnCenter.com
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation
718-379-1900
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation
Segment Two: Skin Bank II
PAMELA CURRAN HENRY
Mother of Skin Donor Allie
KATIE HENRY
Sister of Skin Donor Allie
ALLISON HENRY
1984 - 1997
NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.
7online.com/Viewpoint
Segment Three: New Yorkers for Children
SUSAN MAGAZINE
Exec. Dir., New Yorkers For Children
CHRISTINA RODRIGUEZ
Recipient, NYFC Spirit Award
NewYorkersForChildren.org
New Yorkers For Children
646-257-2930
New Yorkers For Children