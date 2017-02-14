SOCIETY

NEW YORK --
Every Sunday morning over 36,000 households tune in to watch "New York Viewpoint", "New Jersey Viewpoint" and "Long Island Viewpoint". The programs highlight the community and cultural efforts that enrich the quality of life in our neighborhoods.

These weekly round-table discussions are hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato.

Viewpoint airs at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

February 5, 2017
This morning we have with us the W Connection and their subtitle says it all, it's "widows helping widows rebuild their lives". We also bring you AARP New York, and the Right to Counsel Coalition, that wants to help tenants who are fighting evictions.

But first, we bring you Soldier Strong, a nonprofit organization that began its journey in 2009 by sending basic necessities, like socks, to our troops deployed abroad. With many veterans returning home injured, Soldier Strong refocused its mission to help them regain their physical independence with the use of advanced medical technology and rehabilitation technology.

Segment One: Soldier Strong

Part 1:
Part 1 of NY Viewpoint on February 5, 2017.



MARC MORGENTHALER
Exec. Dir., SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong.org
888-898-3235

Segment Two: W Connection

Part 2:
Watch segment two of New York Viewpoint.



DAWN NARGI
Co-Founder, The W Connection

BARBARA ROSECAN
Chapter Coordinator, W Connection

VALERIE VAIL
Member, The W Connection

Wconnection.org/contact.php
W Connection: Widows Helping Widows

The W Connection
Segment Three: AARP & Illegal Evictions

Part 3:
Part 3 of New York Viewpoint for Februrary 5th, 2017.



BETH FINKEL
State Dir., AARP New York

RANDY DILLARD
Volunteer Leader, CASA

local.AARP.org/new-york-ny
AARP NYC

RightToCounselNYC.org
Right To Counsel, NYC Coalition

#RTCNYC
December 11, 2016

Part 1:
Viewpoint: Part 1



Part 2:
Viewpoint: Part 2



Part 3:
Viewpoint: Part 3

November 6, 2016

Today we bring you a new book on Brooklyn Bridge Park, which has transformed a derelict commercial waterfront - into a park that reflects Brooklyn's resurgence. We also bring you information on a new federal ruling that protects elderly consumers from abuse & neglect in Nursing Homes.

But first, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is the signature disorder for up to 30% of returning veterans. Treatment can be challenging & one alternative therapy being used, is Equine Assisted Therapy, also known as EAT. It is experimental and widely used, but there has been little research on it, until now.

Joining us in the studio from the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry are, Dr. Yuval Neria, Professor of Psychology who directs the Columbia Veterans Research Center at New York State Psychiatric Institute, and Dr. Prudence Fisher, Associate Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, a Research Scientist at the Psychiatric Institute.

Also joining us is Jody Jacob-McVey, an Equine Specialist, in the Man O' War Treatment Team.

Segment One: Equine Assisted Therapy for Veterans

Part 1 of New York Viewpoint on November 6, 2016.



YUVAL NERIA, PH.D.
Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPI

PRUDENCE FISHER, PH.D.
Assoc. Prof., Dept. of Psychiatry, CUMC/NYSPI

JODY JACOB-MCVEY
Equine Specialist, Man O' War Team

ColumbiaPsychiatry.org/ptsd/research
646-774-8042

646-774-8104
PTSD Research-Columbia Univ./NYSPI

Segment Two: Book: Brooklyn Bridge Park

Part 2 of New York Viewpoint on November 6, 2016.



JOANNE WITTY
Co-Author, "Brooklyn Bridge Park"

JOANNE WITTY
Vice Chair, Brooklyn Bridge Park Corp.

BrooklynBridgeParkBook.com
Authors, Joanne Witty & Henrik Krogius

Segment Three: Protecting the Elderly

Part 3 of New York Viewpoint on November 6, 2016.



GINALISA MONTERROSO
CEO & Founder, Medicaid Advisory Group

MedicaidAdvisoryGroup.com
646-745-9122

October 23, 2016

Today we have with us a new book on helping kids in crisis, written by professionals at the Bellevue Hospital, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. We also have with us an organization called You Can Thrive that helps cancer survivors to heal.

But first, the New York Civil Liberties Union, also known as NYCLU, is one of the nation's foremost defenders of civil liberties. Thanks to their efforts, the New York Court of Appeals recently ruled that the current legal definition of a parent must be broadened to include partners who are not a child's biological or adoptive parent. New York has lagged behind in expanding this definition of parenthood and so this is a landmark moment.

Please join us in welcoming, Donna Lieberman Executive Director of the NYCLU.

Segment One: NYCLU defining Parents

DONNA LIEBERMAN
Executive Director, NYCLU

NYCLU.org
New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)

212-607-3300
New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Kids in Crisis Bellevue

FADI HADDAD, MD
NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue
Dir. Emeritus, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)

RUTH GERSON, MD
NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue
Director, Children's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Programs (CPEP)

YULIS GUEVARA
Mother

212-562-4141
NYCHealthAndHospitals.org/Bellevue

Book, "Helping Kids in Crisis"
Editors, Haddad & Gerson

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: You Can Thrive
David introduces guests

LUANA DEANGELIS
Founder & CEO, You Can Thrive!

STEPHANIE SEBAN
Wellness Advocate, You Can Thrive!

ELIZABETH BARTON
Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor

YouCanThrive.org
917-463-4267

Viewpoint: Part 3

July 24, 2016

Today we bring you information on how New York State is considering legislation, that would approve Aid in dying laws, also known as death with dignity laws. We also have with us a very successful non-profit program that works with Rikers inmates, and is helping them with Getting Out & Staying Out.

But first, we begin with the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center. Did you know that more military service members are dying - after they come home, rather than on the battlefield? Our heroes are committing suicide at a current rate of 22 per day, and it is believed that this is the result of post-traumatic stress, and related mental health conditions.

Joining us in the studio from the NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center are Dr. Charles Marmar, the Director, and Dr. Irina Wen, Director of the Military Family Clinic.

Segment One: NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center

CHARLES MARMAR, MD
Dir., NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center

IRINA WEN, Ph.D.
Dir., NYU Cohen Military Family Clinic

MilitaryFamilyClinic.med.nyu.edu
NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center

855-698-4677
NYU Langone Cohen Veterans Center

MilitaryFamilyClinic@NYUmc.org
Contact

Viewpoint: Parat 1

Segment Two: Medical Aid in Dying NYS

CORINNE CAREY
Compassion & Choices

SUSAN RAHN
Terminally Ill Advocate

800-247-7421
CompassionAndChoices.org

Viewpoint: Part 2



Segment Three: Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)

MARK L. GOLDSMITH
Co-Founder & Pres., GOSO

GoSonyc.org
Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)

212-831-5020
Getting Out & Staying Out (GOSO)

Viewpoint: Part 3

July 10, 2016

With the increase in sports injuries we bring you information on concussions and their neurological effects. We also have with us a non-profit organization that is saving children's lives, by using IT technology education to reduce homelessness.

But first, we begin with the Montefiore School Health Program, also known as MSHP. They provide primary and preventive health care to almost 30,000 children and adolescents, in 85 NYC public schools, throughout the Bronx. Mental health services are a core element of the program.

Joining us in the studio from MSHP, are Dr. Kari Collins, the Director of Mental Health Services, Dr. Andrea Henry, a Psychologist, and Genesis Contreras, an 18 year old senior at Kappa International, who recently got accepted to SUNY Cobleskill in Upstate New York.

Part 1:
Viewpoint: Part 1



Part 2:
Viewpoint: Part 2



Part 3:
Viewpoint: Part 3

June 5, 2016

Today we have with us an organization that delivers critical health and social services to help children and babies in New York City shelters. We also bring you a new organization called "Made In NYC" - that supports the vibrant manufacturing sector, in New York City.

But first, we begin with Experience Camps - they are one-week camps for children who have experienced, the death of a parent, sibling, or other significant person in their lives. They were brought to our attention by Todd Crawford, the husband of our colleague Lisa Colagrossi, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm, just last March. He says his sons, Davis and Evan, attended the camp last summer & are looking forward to returning this year.

Joining us in the studio from Experience Camps are Sara Deren, the Founder and Executive Director, Dylan Castro, a Camper and Natalee Hill, Dylan's mother.

Segment One: Experience Camps

SARA DEREN
Founder & Exec. Dir., Experience Camps

DYLAN CASTRO
Camper at Experience Camps

NATALEE HILL
Mother of Dylan Castro

experience.camp
860-850-0397
Experience Camps

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: N.Manhattan Perinatal Partnership

ASHANTI CHIMURENGA
Interim CEO, NMPP

KAREN OWES
Sr. Case Manager NMPP

EULA GUEST
Griot's Roll Film Prod. & Services

NMPPcares.org
212-665-2600

ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Made in NYC

ADAM FRIEDMAN
Dir., Pratt Center - Comm. Development

ADAM FRIEDMAN
Dir., Made in NYC

ROGER SADOWSKY
Founder & CEO, Sadowsky Guitars

KHEEDIM OH
CEO, Mama O's Premium Kimchi

Made in NYC
MadeInNYC.org
718-687-5881

Sadowsky.com
Sadowsky Guitars

718-433-1990
Sadowsky Guitars

KimchiRules.com
Mama O's Premium Kimchi

Mamaos@Kimchirules.com
Contact Mama O's Premium Kimchi

Viewpoint: Part 3

May 15, 2016

Today we have with us the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy and some of their amazing programs. We also have with us a dancer from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who survived two spinal surgeries and continues to create magic on the stage.

But first, we begin with West End Secondary School which is part of the NYC Outward Bound Schools network. These public schools are known for their student-led real world learning and active citizenship in the community.

While 73% of their students live at or below the poverty line, they have an 82% graduation rate, - compared to the citywide rate of 70%, - and 97% of their 2015 graduates were accepted to college! We can all learn from their success.

Joining us in the studio from West End Secondary are Emily Hollyday, the Founding Science Teacher, and two 6th graders, Catherine Auerbach and Madeleine Kish.

Segment One: West End Secondary

EMILY HOLLYDAY
Science Teacher, West End Secondary School

CATHERINE AUERBACH
6th Grader, West End Secondary School

MADELEINE KISH
6th Grader, West End Secondary School

WestEndSecondary.com
West End Secondary School

212-245-1506
West End Secondary School

nycOutwardBound.org
NYC Outward Bound Schools

718-706-9900
NYC Outward Bound Schools

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Brooklyn Bridge Pk Conservancy

NANCY WEBSTER
Exec. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

ISA DEL BELLO
Educ. Dir., Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

BrooklynBridgePark.org
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

718-802-0603
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

ABC7NY.COM/VIEWPOINT

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Alvin Ailey's Lloyd A. Boyd

LLOYD A. BOYD, III
Alvin Ailey II Dancer

AlvinAiley.org
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Facebook

Viewpoint: Part 3

February 21, 2016

Today we bring you an inspiring story about a local businessman who is helping children in underdeveloped countries to fight parasitic diseases, and he's using shoes as his tools. We also have with us an expert on fighting the Flu with tips on how to survive it.

But first, most of us don't realize that 20.9 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking, now a $150 billion global industry. Plymouth Church in Brooklyn was a stop on the Underground Railroad, with a noted history as an anti-abolitionist church in the 19th century. Recently, they started an anti-trafficking ministry, as they say, this is nothing more than modern day slavery. The name of the ministry is "We Are the New Abolitionists."

Joining us in the studio are,
Beth Fleisher, Chair of Plymouth Church's Anti-trafficking Ministry,
And Taren Merkl, Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern district of NY, & currently Chief of Civil Rights for the Criminal Division.

Segment One: Plymouth Church & Trafficking

BETH FLEISHER
Plymouth Church, Anti-trafficking

AMANDA ECKHARDT, PH.D.
Program Dir., Restore NYC

TARYN A. MERKL, J.D.
Asst. US Attorney, EDNY

PlymouthChurch.org
The New Abolitionists

718-624-4743
Plymouth Church New Abolitionists

Justice.gov/usao-edny
US Atty. Office, Eastern Dist. of NY

888-373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline (24/7)

RestoreNYC.org
Restore NYC

212-840-8485
Restore NYC
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: BILL LERNER
Co-Founder, Billy4Kids

BILL LERNER
CEO, iPark

billy4kids.org
Billy4Kids

info@billy4kids.org
Contact: Billy4Kids
Viewpoint: Part 2


Segment Three: Flu Survival
Ken introduces guest

KEN REDCROSS, MD
Founder, Redcross Concierge

KEN REDCROSS, MD
Physician, Internal Medicine

DrRedCross.com
RedCross Concierge

Twitter
@DrRedcross

Facebook
KenRedcrossMD
Viewpoint: Part 3

February 7, 2016

This morning, we bring you a program that brings dance to those dealing with Parkinson's Disease. We also have with us a retired New York City Teacher with a book on the problems he sees with our children and their level of literacy.

But first, we begin with Citymeals on Wheels. Since its founding in 1981, it has delivered more than 50 million meals. Every year Citymeals provides a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and companionship to more than 18,000 of New York City's homebound elderly folks.

Joining us in the studio from Citymeals on Wheels are Vivienne O'Neill, the Director of Volunteer Programs, and Louise Kramer, a Citymeals Volunteer.

January 17, 2016

Today we bring you an organization that is having great success attacking the problems of unequal access to College. They do it by increasing the guidance & peer support available in schools. We also have another organization that provides low income pre-schoolers, with access to nearly a hundred museums and cultural institutions!

But first, this March, we at WABC TV suffered the tragic loss of one of our best, Reporter and Anchor, Lisa Colagrossi. She suffered from a brain aneurysm that suddenly took her life, and her husband has recently launched the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation, also known as TLCF, to raise awareness and educate others about this deadly disease.

Please join me in welcoming Todd Crawford, Lisa's husband, who is also the Executive Director, of the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.

Segment One: Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

TODD CRAWFORD
Husband of Lisa Colagrossi

TODD CRAWFORD
Exec. Dir., Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

LisasLegacy7.org
The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

LisasLegacy7.org/Lisas-Lucky-7
Lucky 7 Challenge

Part 1 of NY Viewpoint on January 17, 2016.

Segment Two: CARA

JANICE BLOOM
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)

ERICA MARTINEZ-CLOSE
New Settlement Apts., College Access Center

CAMBEL IRIBUKA
Claremont International High School

CARAnyc.org
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)

info@CARAnyc.org
Contact CARA

ABC7NY.com/Viewpoint

Part 2 of NY Viewpoint on January 17, 2016.

Segment Three: Cool Culture

CANDICE ANDERSON
Executive Director, Cool Culture

CECILIA JACKSON
Principal, Pioneer Academy PS 307, Queens

CoolCulture.org
Cool Culture

718-230-4186
Cool Culture

facebook.com/CoolCulture
Facebook

Part 3 of NY Viewpoint on January 17, 2016.

January 3, 2016

Today we will have with us the Jewish Board with information on the human services they provide to area residents. We also bring you the latest information from the fifth annual, American Express Open Report, on women-owned businesses.

But first, we bring you information on the recycling of harmful products from your home. American households produce an average of 530,000 tons of harmful waste every year. These include items such as batteries, latex paint, insecticides, motor oil, bleach and expired medications.

Joining us in the studio are Bridget Anderson, Deputy Commissioner for Recycling & Sustainability at the NYC Department of Sanitation, Richard Johnsen, Special Service Manager for the NYC Program of Veolia North America and John S. Shegerian, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Recyclers International.

Segment One: Hazardous Household waste recycling

BRIDGET ANDERSON
Dep. Commr., Recycling/Sustainability, DSNY

NYC.gov/sanitation
Department of Sanitation, NYC

Dial 311
Department of Sanitation, NYC

RICHARD JOHNSEN
Special Service Mgr., Veolia N. America, NYC

VeoliaNorthAmerica.com
Veolia North America

312-552-2800
Veolia North America

JOHN S. SHEGERIAN
Chair & CEO, Electronic Recyclers International

ElectronicRecyclers.com
Electronic Recyclers International

800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473)
Electronic Recyclers International
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Jewish Board

DAVID RIVEL
CEO, The Jewish Board

JewishBoard.org
The Jewish Board

844-663-2255
The Jewish Board

ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Women Owned Businesses

JULIE WEEKS
Research Advisor, AMEX OPEN

OpenForum.com
AMEX OPEN Forum

JENNIFER COLLINS, MD
Owner, Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

GramercyAllergy.com
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

212-679-3574
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

JenniferCollinsMD.blogspot.com
Dr. Jennifer Collins, Blog
Viewpoint: Part 3

December 13, 2015

Today, we bring you the New York Civil Liberties Union with their efforts on behalf of school children and their safety. We also have with us an inventor who has some great tips on preventing burn injuries.

But first, an estimated 5.3 million Americans, of all ages, have Alzheimer's disease. While it ranks amongst the ten top causes of death in America, it's the only disease that still cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. The National Alzheimer's Association says, "everyone with a brain is at risk for Alzheimer's! Today we bring you the author of a book, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's".

Please join me in welcoming award-winning investigative reporter, Greg O'Brien who was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's at age 59, and is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and Psychology Today.

Segment One: Alzheimers Greg O'Brien

GREG O'BRIEN
Author, "On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's"

GREG O'BRIEN
Award-Winning Investigative Reporter

OnPluto.org
On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's

Facebook.com/GregOBrien.Author.OnPluto
Facebook

@OnPlutoOB
Twitter
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: NYCLU & school safety

DONNA LIEBERMAN
Executive Director, NYCLU

JOHANNA MILLER
Advocacy Director, NYCLU

ALEXIS KARTERON
Senior Staff Attorney, NYCLU

NYCLU.org
New York Civil Liberties Union

212-607-3300
New York Civil Liberties Union

ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Burn Injury Prevention

WILLIAM S. LERNER
Inventor & Burn-Prevention Expert

WSLerner.com
William S. Lerner

info@wslerner.com
Contact William S. Lerner
Viewpoitn: Parta 3

November 1, 2015

Today we bring you a new book, the "The Working Dad's Survival Guide", which has great information for dads, on mastering the combination of fatherhood and work. We also will have with us the organization "My Elder Advocate", with advice for seniors and their care-givers.

But first, we bring you Dumbo Moving & Storage, which is one of New York's top moving companies, with 56 trucks and four tractor trailers. Just this April, they announced a partnership with "NYC Mammas Give Back", a non-profit that provides support for the more than 11,000 NYC families, that are at risk.

Joining us in the studio are Lior Rachmany, the Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Dumbo Moving and Storage, and Shana Rubin, the Founder & Executive Director of NYC Mammas Give Back.

Segment One: NYC Mammas Give Back & Dumbo Moving & Storage

LIOR RACHMANY
CEO, Dumbo Moving & Storage

SHANA RUBIN
Exec. Dir., NYC Mammas Give Back

DumboMoving.com
Dumbo Moving & Storage

718-222-8282
Dumbo Moving & Storage

NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back

info@NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back

NYCmammasGiveBack
Segment Two: Working Dad's survival Guide

SCOTT BEHSON, Ph.D.
Author, "The Working Dad's Survival Guide"

amazon.com/The-Working-Dads-Survival-Guide
The Working Dad's Survival Guide

ScottBehson.com
Scott Behson

@ScottBehson
Twitter Scott Behson

ABC7NY/Viewpoint

Segment Three: My Elder Advocate

JACK HALPERN
CEO & Founder, My Elder Advocate

MyElderAdvocate.com
My Elder Advocate

212-945-7550
My Elder Advocate

866-619-1281
Toll Free: My Elder Advocate

October 18, 2015

Today we bring you an organization that is having great success attacking the problems of unequal access to College. They do it by increasing the guidance & peer support available in schools. We also have another organization that provides low income pre-schoolers, with access to nearly a hundred museums and cultural institutions!

But first, this March, we at WABC TV suffered the tragic loss of one of our best, Reporter and Anchor, Lisa Colagrossi. She suffered from a brain aneurysm that suddenly took her life, and her husband has recently launched the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation, also known as TLCF, to raise awareness and educate others about this deadly disease.

Please join me in welcoming Todd Crawford, Lisa's husband, who is also the Executive Director, of the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.

Segment One: Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

TODD CRAWFORD
Husband of Lisa Colagrossi

TODD CRAWFORD
Exec. Dir., Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

LisasLegacy7.org
The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation

LisasLegacy7.org/Lisas-Lucky-7
Lucky 7 Challenge
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: CARA

JANICE BLOOM
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)

ERICA MARTINEZ-CLOSE
New Settlement Apts., College Access Center

CAMBEL IRIBUKA
Claremont International High School

CARAnyc.org
College Access: Research & Action (CARA)

info@CARAnyc.org
Contact CARA

ABC7NY.com/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Cool Culture

CANDICE ANDERSON
Executive Director, Cool Culture

CECILIA JACKSON
Principal, Pioneer Academy PS 307, Queens

CoolCulture.org
Cool Culture

718-230-4186
Cool Culture

facebook.com/CoolCulture
Facebook
Viewpoint: Part 3

September 13, 2015

Today we bring you some of the latest thinking and research on Tourette Syndrome, a disorder that plagues many but is a mystery to most of us. We also will have with us the Artistic Director of the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, a company that continues to astound us with their work.

But first, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and one in five Americans, will develop it, over the course of their lives. It's also one of the most preventable types of cancers. In fact, if basal cell carcinoma, the most common kind, is caught early enough, it has a cure rate approaching a 100 percent.

Joining us in the studio are Dr. Orit Markowitz, a Dermatologist & Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital,
and, Todd Pobiner, a patient of Dr. Markowitz, who has had multiple melanomas.

Segment One: Skin Cancer Mt. Sinai

ORIT MARKOWITZ, MD
Dermatologist, Mount Sinai Hospital

ORIT MARKOWITZ, MD
Asst. Prof. Dermatology, Mount Sinai

TODD POBINER
Has had multiple Melanomas

212-241-9728
Mount Sinai Hospital

MountSinai.org
Mount Sinai Hospital

Segment Two: Tourette Association of America

JOHN T. WALKUP, M.D.
NY Presbyterian/Weill Cornell

ROVENA SCHIRLING
Chair, Tourette Association of America

MARQUES SEME
Tourette Association Youth Ambassador

888-4-TOURET (868-738)
Tourette Association of America

Tourette.org
Tourette Association of America

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: Alvin Ailey

ROBERT BATTLE
Artistic Dir., Alvin Ailey

AlvinAiley.org
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

212-405-9000
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

August 30, 2015

Today we will have with us the Jewish Board with information on the human services they provide to area residents. We also bring you the latest information from the fifth annual, American Express Open Report, on women-owned businesses.

But first, we bring you information on the recycling of harmful products from your home. American households produce an average of 530,000 tons of harmful waste every year. These include items such as batteries, latex paint, insecticides, motor oil, bleach, and expired medications.

Joining us in the studio are Bridget Anderson, Deputy Commissioner for Recycling & Sustainability, at the NYC Department of Sanitation, Richard Johnsen, Special Service Manager for the NYC Program, of Veolia North America,
and John S. Shegerian, Chairman & CEO, of Electronic Recyclers International.

Segment One: Hazardous Household waste recycling

BRIDGET ANDERSON
Dep. Commr., Recycling/Sustainability, DSNY

NYC.gov/sanitation
Department of Sanitation, NYC

Dial 311
Department of Sanitation, NYC

RICHARD JOHNSEN
Special Service Mgr., Veolia N. America, NYC

VeoliaNorthAmerica.com
Veolia North America

312-552-2800
Veolia North America

JOHN S. SHEGERIAN
Chair & CEO, Electronic Recyclers International

ElectronicRecyclers.com
Electronic Recyclers International

800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473)
Electronic Recyclers International
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Jewish Board

DAVID RIVEL
CEO, The Jewish Board

JewishBoard.org
The Jewish Board

844-663-2255
The Jewish Board

ABC7NY/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Women Owned Businesses

JULIE WEEKS
Research Advisor, AMEX OPEN

OpenForum.com
AMEX OPEN Forum

JENNIFER COLLINS, MD
Owner, Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

GramercyAllergy.com
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

212-679-3574
Gramercy Allergy & Asthma

JenniferCollinsMD.blogspot.com
Dr. Jennifer Collins, Blog
Viewpoint: Part 3

August 9, 2015

Today we bring you a new book, the "The Working Dad's Survival Guide", which has great information for dads, on mastering the combination of fatherhood and work. We also will have with us the organization "My Elder Advocate", with advice for seniors and their care-givers.

But first, we bring you Dumbo Moving & Storage, which is one of New York's top moving companies, with 56 trucks and four tractor trailers. Just this April, they announced a partnership with "NYC Mammas Give Back", a non-profit that provides support for the more than 11,000 NYC families, that are at risk.

Joining us in the studio are Lior Rachmany, the Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Dumbo Moving and Storage, and Shana Rubin, the Founder & Executive Director of NYC Mammas Give Back.

Segment One: NYC Mammas Give Back & Dumbo Moving & Storage

LIOR RACHMANY
CEO, Dumbo Moving & Storage

SHANA RUBIN
Exec. Dir., NYC Mammas Give Back

DumboMoving.com
Dumbo Moving & Storage

718-222-8282
Dumbo Moving & Storage

NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back

info@NYCmammasGiveBack.org
NYC Mammas Give Back

NYCmammasGiveBack
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Working Dad's survival Guide

SCOTT BEHSON, Ph.D.
Author, "The Working Dad's Survival Guide"

amazon.com/The-Working-Dads-Survival-Guide
The Working Dad's Survival Guide

ScottBehson.com
Scott Behson

@ScottBehson
Twitter Scott Behson
Viewpoint: Part 2

ABC7NY/Viewpoint

Segment Three: My Elder Advocate

JACK HALPERN
CEO & Founder, My Elder Advocate

MyElderAdvocate.com
My Elder Advocate

212-945-7550
My Elder Advocate

866-619-1281
Toll Free: My Elder Advocate
Viewpoint: Part 3

July 5, 2015

Today we have with us The Brotherhood/Sister Sol, an organization that was created in 1995 & has been applauded for their work with young people. We also bring you information on this season with Summerstage, which is very special, as they are celebrating their 30th Anniversary.

But first, we begin with the National Alliance of Mental Illness of New York City, also known as NAMI-NYC Metro. It is a grassroots organization that provides support, education and advocacy, for families and individuals of all backgrounds, who are living with mental illness.

Joining us in the studio from NAMI-NYC Metro are Wendy Brennan, the Executive Director, Barbara Ricci, President of the Board of Directors, who is also managing director at Deutsche Bank Securities and Howard Lenn, a Board Member, who is aGroup Creative Director at J. Walter Thompson.

Segment One: NAMI-NYC Metro

WENDY BRENNAN
Exec. Dir., NAMI-NYC Metro

BARBARA RICCI
Board Pres., NAMI-NYC Metro

HOWARD LENN
Group Creative Director, J.Walter Thompson

NAMInycMetro.org
NAMI-NYC Metro

212-684-3264
Helpline: NAMI-NYC Metro

IwillListen.org
Social Media Campaign
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: The Brotherhood/Sister Sol

KHARY LAZARRE-WHITE
Exec. Dir., Brotherhood/Sister Sol

MARSHA JEAN CHARLES
Alumnus, Brotherhood/Sister Sol

STEPHAN DOUGLAS-ALLEN
Member, Attending Ithaca College

Brotherhood-SisterSol.org
The Brotherhood/Sister Sol

212-283-7044
The Brotherhood/Sister Sol

7online.com/Viewpoint
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Summer Stage

ERIKA ELLIOTT
Artistic Dir., City Parks Foundation

DANNI GEE
Dance Curator, City Parks Foundation

DR. GEORGE FAISON
Artistic Dir., Faison Firehouse Theater

SummerStage.org
SummerStage

212-360-2789
SummerStage

@SummerStage

SummerStage NYC

FaisonFirehouse.org
Faison Firehouse Theater
Viewpoint: Part 3

May 17, 2015

Today we bring you some of the latest thinking and research on Tourette Syndrome, a disorder that plagues many but is a mystery to most of us. We also will have with us the Artistic Director of the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, a company that continues to astound us with their work.

But first, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and one in five Americans, will develop it, over the course of their lives. It's also one of the most preventable types of cancers. In fact, if basal cell carcinoma, the most common kind, is caught early enough, it has a cure rate approaching a 100 percent.

Joining us in the studio are Dr. Orit Markowitz, a Dermatologist & Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Todd Pobiner, a Patient of Dr. Markowitz, who has had multiple melanomas.

Part 1:
Viewpoint: Part 1



Part 2:
Viewpoint: Part 2



Part 3
Viewpoint: Part 3

April 19, 2015
Today we bring you World Education Services, an organization that helps immigrants to maximize the use of their education and training. We also bring you the Music in Me Foundation International, which has an amazing program to combat bullying.

But first, we bring you the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, also known as JASA (jah-sah), and more specifically their programs that deal with Mental health issues and abuse. Keeping older adults safe in their community is their major mission.

Joining us today from JASA are
Amy Chalfy (ch-al-fee), the Director of Programs,
Donna Dougherty, the Attorney-in-Charge of Legal Services for the Elderly in Queens,
And Danielle Palmisano, the Director of Adult Protective Services & Community.

Segment One: JASA Geriatric Mental Health & abuse

AMY CHALFY
Director of Programs, JASA

DONNA DOUGHERTY, Esq.
Atty., Legal Services for Elderly

DANIELLE PALMISANO
Dir., Adult Protective Services

JASA.org
JASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the Aging

212-273-5200
JASA, Jewish Assoc. Serving the Aging

Segment Two: WES World Educ Services

PAUL FELTMAN
Dir., WES Global Talent Bridge

KATHERINE GEBREMEDHIN
Prog. Mgr., WES Global Talent Bridge

MALIKA SHAGARAEVA
Former Political Refugee

wes.org/WABC
World Education Services

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: Music in Me Foundation

JANE PINCZUK
Founder & CEO, Music In Me Foundation

MICHELE AMIRA
Hip Hop Journalist & Author

KANJA MUCHOKI
International Recording Artist

TheMusicInMe.org
The Music In Me Foundation

949-371-9055
The Music In Me Foundation

March 8, 2015
Today, we bring you World Education Services, an organization that helps immigrants to maximize the use of their education and training. We also bring you the Music in Me Foundation International, which has an amazing program to combat bullying.

But first, we bring you the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, also known as JASA, and more specifically their programs that deal with Mental health issues and abuse. Keeping older adults safe in their community is their major mission.

Joining us today from JASA are Amy Chalfy, the Director of Programs, Donna Dougherty, the Attorney-in-Charge of Legal Services for the Elderly in Queens, and Danielle Palmisano, the Director of Adult Protective Services & Community.

February 15, 2015
Today we bring you a new book entitled "When She Makes More", and it's all about the issues faced by breadwinning women. We also bring you an organization named Practice Makes Perfect, that has launched an intensive educational campaign designed to halt, what some educators refer to as, summer slide.

But first, did you know that more than 66 million people serve as family caregivers, and they annually provide $450 billion in free services. These can range from driving a parent to a doctor's appointment, to administering traditional nursing services. In recognition of the crucial role care-givers play, and the support that they need, EmblemHealth created the Care for the Family Caregiver initiative more than 10 years ago.

Joining us in the studio from EmblemHealth are Gregory L. Johnson, the Director of Community Outreach, who created their Care for the Family Caregiver Initiative,
And David Flemister, the Director of Brand Strategy and Community Marketing.

Segment One: EmblemHealth on Caregivers

GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Dir. Comm. Outreach, EmblemHealth

GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Creator, Care for Family Caregiver Initiative

DAVID FLEMISTER
Dir., Brand Strategy & Comm. Mktg.

EmblemHealth.com
EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth.com/CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
EmblemHealth, Care for the Family Caregiver

CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
Facebook

646-447-7651
Care for the Family Caregiver
Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Bk: When She Makes More

FARNOOSH TORABI
Author, "When She Makes More"

FARNOOSH TORABI
Personal Finance Expert

Amazon.com/When-She-Makes-More-Breadwinning/dp/1594632162
Book, "When She Makes More"

Farnoosh.tv
Farnoosh Torabi

@FARNOOSH
Twitter

FarnooshTorabi
Facebook
Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Practice Makes Perfect

KARIM ABOUELNAGA
Founder & CEO, Practice Makes Perfect

PAUL BERNSTEIN
CEO, Pershing Square Foundation

PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect

Info @PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect

PershingSquareFoundation.org
Pershing Square Foundation
Viewpoint: Part 3

January 11, 2015
Today, we bring you some important information on the student loan crisis and ways to avoid trouble with your credit history. We also bring you some information on the heroin epidemic that is reaching alarming levels in New York State.

But first, did you know that this year in New York City more people will be killed by cars, than murdered by gun violence. Traffic crashes are the number one cause of injury-related death for children, and the second leading cause for senior citizens. Sadly at 30 mph, only 70% survive; but at 25 mph the survival rate is 90%.

Joining us in the studio are three New Yorkers who have lost family members to traffic crashes.

Hsi-Pei (SHE PAY) Liao, lost his 3-year-old daughter Allison, when she was in a crosswalk in Flushing & holding her grandmother's hand.

Joy Clarke's daughter, Renee Thompson, was on her way to work when she was killed by a truck. She was also in the crosswalk & crossing with the light on the Upper East Side.

Mary Beth Kelly, was riding a bike with her husband, Dr. Carl Henry Nacht, & also in a crosswalk, when a tow truck failed to yield while exiting the pound off the West Side Highway.

Segment One: Families for Safe Streets

HSI-PEI LIAO
Father of Allison

ALLISON LIAO
(Hsi-Pei Liao's deceased daughter)

JOY CLARKE
Mother of Renee

RENEE THOMPSON
(Joy Clarke's deceased daughter)

MARY BETH KELLY
Wife of Dr. Carl Henry Nacht

DR. CARL HENRY NACHT
(Mary Beth Kelly's deceased husband)

FamiliesForSafeStreets.org
Families for Safe Streets

FamiliesForSafeStreets@gmail.com
E-mail contact

@nyc_safestreets
Twitter

Hsi-Pei Liao, Joy Clarke and Mary Beth Kelly from ?Families for Safe Streets? join Ken for New York Viewpoint.

Segment Two: Student Loan Crisis

ANN MARGARET CARROZZA
Legal Analyst

MyLawyerAnn.com
Ann Margaret Carrozza

718-224-4746
Ann Margaret Carrozza

@myLawyerAnn
Twitter

7online.com/Viewpoint

Legal Analyst, Ann Margaret Carrozza joins Ken for New York Viewpoint.

Segment Three: ASAP Heroin Epidemic

JOHN COPPOLA, MSW
Exec. Dir., ASAP NYS

ASAPnys.org
Alcoholism & Substance Providers NYS (ASAP)

518-426-3122
ASAP NYS

John Coppola, Executive Director of ?Alcoholism and Substance Providers NYS? joins Ken for New York Viewpoint.

November 16, 2014
This morning, we bring you information on programs available at the Center for Autism & Related Disorders. We also have with us the author of a new book, "Art of the Apology" and it's packed with great information that we all can use.

But first, at some point in our lives, every one of us is likely to be needed as a primary caregiver to a family member, or to need care ourselves. Today, we have with us an organization called "A Better Balance", that is fighting to give American workers, the time and flexibility they need to care for their families. Their focus has been on changing policies that relate to issues like sick leave and flex time.

Please join me in welcoming the co-Founders and co-Presidents of A Better Balance, Dina Bakst and Sherry Leiwant.

Segment One: A Better Balance
Segment one of Viewpoint for Sunday, November 16th, 2014.



DINA BAKST
Co-Founder & Pres., A Better Balance

SHERRY LEIWANT
Co-Founder & Pres., A Better Balance

ABetterBalance.org
A Better Balance

212-430-5982
A Better Balance

Segment Two: Center for Autism & Related Disorders
Segment two of Viewpoint for Sunday, November 16th, 2014.



DEIDRA KING
Regional Clinical Mgr., CARD

JASON LANTIER
Clinical Manager, CARD

ROBERT EPNER
Founder, David Arthur Foundation

ROBERT EPNER
Father of David Arthur

CenterForAutism.com
Center for Autism & Related Disorders

855-345-2273
Center for Autism & Related Disorders

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: Book "Art of the Apology"
Segment one of Viewpoint for Sunday, November 16th, 2014.



LAUREN M. BLOOM
Author, "Art of the Apology"
Amazon.com
Book, "Art of the Apology"

October 26, 2014
Today we will have with us the author of a new book titled "From a Nickel to a Token." It takes us back in time to 1940 and is truly a fascinating history of New York city's transit system.

But first, the National Eating Disorders Association, also known as NEDA is headquartered in New York City. It works with individuals and families affected by eating disorders. This September, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law, legislation that amends the public health law. It will establish an Eating Disorders Awareness and Prevention Program, within the New York State Department of Health.

Joining us in the studio from the National Eating Disorders Association are Lynn Grefe, the President & CEO, Dr. Evelyn Attia, a Board Member, who is also the Director, of the Center for Eating Disorders at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and Nancy Hemendinger, Director of School Health Education, for the Suffolk County Dept. of Health Services. Nancy is a parent of twin daughters who were diagnosed with anorexia at age 15.

Segment One: National Eating Disorders Assoc.

LYNN GREFE
President & CEO, National Eating Disorders Assoc.

EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.
Board Member, Nat. Eating Disorders Assoc.

EVELYN ATTIA, M.D.
Director, Center for Eating Disorders, NY-Presbyterian

NANCY HEMENDINGER
Parent of twins with Anorexia

NANCY HEMENDINGER
Director, School Health Education, Suffolk County

MyNEDA.org
National Eating Disorders Assoc.

800-931-2237
NEDA's Live Helpline

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: National Eating Disorders Assoc. Part 2

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Bk. From a Nickel to a Token

ANDREW SPARBERG
Author, "From a Nickel to a Token"

ANDREW SPARBERG

Adjunct Instructor, City University of NY

FordhamPress.com
Book, "From a Nickel to a Token"

Amazon.com
Book, "From a Nickel to a Token"

Viewpoint: Part 3

October 12, 2014

Today we bring you some of the great work being done by Planned Parenthood of New York City. We also have with some innovative ideas from the NYC Outward Bound Schools, that are having students lead the parent teacher conferences!

But first, HELP USA is a national provider of homes, jobs, and services to homeless families, veterans and victims of domestic violence. Founded by, now Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in 1986, it has served more than 300,000 people, and last year they even ran after school programs for over 2,000 kids.

Joining us in the studio, from Help USA are, Dr. Tom Hameline, the President & CEO, Frances Pierre, the Senior Vice President of Family and Day Care Services, and most important, Army Private First Class, Phillip Harris, who is a true success story from Help USA.

Segment One: Help USA - Homelessness

TOM HAMELINE, Ph.D.
Pres. & CEO, HELP USA

FRANCES PIERRE
Sr. VP, Family & Day Care Services

PHILLIP HARRIS
Private First Class, US Army

HelpUSA.org
HELP USA

800-311-7999
HELP USA

facebook.com/helpusa
Facebook

@HelpUSA
Twitter

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Planned Parenthood PPNYC

HAYDEE MORALES
VP, Education & Training, PPNYC

RANDA DEAN, M.P.H.
Dir., Adult & Professional Prog., PPNYC

LOUISE MARCHENA, MSW
Dir., Youth Programs, PPNYC

PPnyc.org
Planned Parenthood of NYC

800-230-PLAN (7526)
Planned Parenthood of NYC

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Student Led Conferences

MATT BROWN
Founding Principal, Kurt Hahn School

SHEMIKA VALENTINE
Parent of Tsahai Lohr

TSAHAI LOHR
10th-Grader, The Kurt Hahn School

nycOutwardBound.org
NYC Outward Bound Schools

718-706-9900
NYC Outward Bound Schools

KurtHahnSchool.org
The Kurt Hahn School

718-629-1204
The Kurt Hahn School

Viewpoint: Part 3

September 28, 2014

Did you know that there are currently approximately 14,000 children in foster care in New York City? We will have with us New Yorkers for Children, an organization determined to help adolescents who are in foster care.

Today, we bring you the New York Firefighters Skin Bank, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Established almost 30 years ago, it is the only comprehensive skin bank in New York State. The William Randolph Hearst Burn Center, is known to be the best in the country, and today we have with us, not only a firefighter who received many life-saving skin donations, you will also meet a donor family that makes it all possible.

But first, please join me in welcoming, Nancy Gallo, Director of the NY Firefighters Skin Bank at NY-Presbyterian, and Stephen Halliday, a retired FDNY Lieutenant, who suffered severe burns while battling a house fire in 2002.

Segment One: Skin Bank I

NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

STEPHEN HALLIDAY
Retired FDNY Lieutenant

Health.NY.gov
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry

866-NYDONOR (693-6667)
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry

212-746-7546
NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

212-746-5410
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center

NYffBurnCenter.com
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation

718-379-1900
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Skin Bank II

PAMELA CURRAN HENRY
Mother of Skin Donor Allie

KATIE HENRY
Sister of Skin Donor Allie

ALLISON HENRY
1984 - 1997

NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: New Yorkers for Children

SUSAN MAGAZINE
Exec. Dir., New Yorkers For Children

CHRISTINA RODRIGUEZ
Recipient, NYFC Spirit Award

NewYorkersForChildren.org
New Yorkers For Children

646-257-2930
New Yorkers For Children

Viewpoint: Part 3

August 31st, 2014: Originally broadcast on April 6th, 2014

Segment One: Electro-Magnetic Health
CAMILLA REES
Founder, ElectromagneticHealth.org

CAMILLA REES
Founder, Campaign for Radiation Free Schools

DAVID CARPENTER, MD
Dir., Institute for Health & the Environment

DAVID CARPENTER, MD
Univ. at Albany School of Public Health

LAWRENCE GUST
Institute for Building-Biology & Ecology

LAWRENCE GUST
EMF Remediation Expert

ElectromagneticHealth.org
Electromagnetic Health

BioInitiative.org
BioInitiative 2012 Report

GettingSmarterAboutTheSmartGrid.org
Getting Smarter About the Smart Grid

ElectromagneticHealth.org/50-tips
50 EMF Safety Tips & Insights

Campaign for Radiation Free Schools
Segment Two: Strike Debt

JACQUES LAROCHE
Strike Debt Activist

StrikeDebt.org
Strike Debt

RollingJubilee.org
Rolling Jubilee

7online.com/Viewpoint

Segment Three: - Urban Wall Street (UWS) Young Producers

EARL CHRISTIAN, III
CEO, Urban Wall Street, Inc.

MASSIRE CAMARA
Grade 7, 2nd Yr., Young Producer

ERNESTO CABRERA
Grade 7, 1st Yr., Young Producer

YoungProducers.net
Young Producers

718-810-9020
Young Producers

YoungProducers.tv
YouTube Young Producers Channel

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
August 17th, 2014 (Originally aired on January 12th, 2014)
Today we bring you an organization called Drive Change, that is using food trucks to help formerly incarcerated youth with their re-entry into the world. We also bring you some new books, that help children have a better understanding of the chronic illnesses they might be facing.

We begin with Room to Read, a fast growing non-profit that is transforming the lives of millions of children, in Asia and Africa. They're doing it by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Our next guest left an executive career track at Microsoft at age 35, and his latest book, "Creating Room to Read", tells the fascinating story.

Please join me in welcoming the author, John Wood, the Founder and Board Co-Chair of "Room to Read".

Segment One

JOHN WOOD
Founder & Board Co-Chair, Room to Read

JOHN WOOD
Author, "Creating Room to Read"

RoomToRead.org
Room to Read

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Drive Change

JORDYN LEXTON
Founder & Exec. Dir., Drive Change

ROY WATERMAN
Chef & Mentor, Drive Change

ROY WATERMAN
Owner, Caribbean Soul Caterers

DriveChangeNYC.org
Drive Change

SnowDayFoodTruck.com
Snowday

Drivechangenyc
@drivechangenyc
Twitter

Snowdayfoodtruck
@snowdaytruck
Twitter

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three

MAITLAND DELAND, MD
Author, "The Great Katie Kate" Books

MAITLAND DELAND, MD
Radiation Oncologist

DeLandBooks.com
Dr. DeLand's Books

Viewpoint: Part 3


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
August 3rd, 2014
Today, we bring you some important information on the student loan crisis and ways to avoid trouble with your credit history. We also bring you some information on the heroin epidemic that is reaching alarming levels in New York State.

But first, did you know that this year in New York City more people will be killed by cars, than murdered by gun violence. Traffic crashes are the number one cause of injury-related death for children, and the second leading cause for senior citizens. Sadly at 30 mph, only 70% survive; but at 25 mph the survival rate is 90%.

Joining us in the studio are three New Yorkers who have lost family members to traffic crashes.

Hsi-Pei Liao, lost his 3-year-old daughter Allison, when she was in a crosswalk in Flushing & holding her grandmother's hand.

Joy Clarke's daughter, Renee Thompson, was on her way to work when she was killed by a truck. She was also in the crosswalk & crossing with the light on the Upper East Side.

Mary Beth Kelly, was riding a bike with her husband, Dr. Carl Henry Nacht, & also in a crosswalk, when a tow truck failed to yield while exiting the pound off the West Side Highway.

Segment One: Families for Safe Streets

HSI-PEI LIAO
Father of Allison

ALLISON LIAO
(Hsi-Pei Liao's deceased daughter)

JOY CLARKE
Mother of Renee

RENEE THOMPSON
(Joy Clarke's deceased daughter)

MARY BETH KELLY
Wife of Dr. Carl Henry Nacht

DR. CARL HENRY NACHT
(Mary Beth Kelly's deceased husband)

FamiliesForSafeStreets.org
Families for Safe Streets

FamiliesForSafeStreets@gmail.com
E-mail contact

@nyc_safestreets
Twitter

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Student Loan Crisis

ANN MARGARET CARROZZA
Legal Analyst

MyLawyerAnn.com
Ann Margaret Carrozza

718-224-4746
Ann Margaret Carrozza

@myLawyerAnn
Twitter

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: ASAP Heroin Epidemic

JOHN COPPOLA, MSW
Exec. Dir., ASAP NYS

ASAPnys.org
Alcoholism & Substance Providers NYS (ASAP)

518-426-3122
ASAP NYS

Viewpoint: Part 3


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13th, 2014

Today we bring you a new book entitled "When She Makes More", and it's all about the issues faced by breadwinning women. We also bring you an organization named Practice Makes Perfect, that has launched an intensive educational campaign designed to halt, what some educators refer to as, summer slide.

But first, did you know that more than 66 million people serve as family caregivers, and they annually provide $450 billion in free services. These can range from driving a parent to a doctor's appointment, to administering traditional nursing services.

In recognition of the crucial role care-givers play, and the support that they need, EmblemHealth created the Care for the Family Caregiver initiative more than 10 years ago.

Joining us in the studio from EmblemHealth are Gregory L. Johnson, the Director of Community Outreach, who created their Care for the Family Caregiver Initiative, and David Flemister, the Director of Brand Strategy and Community Marketing.

Segment One: EmblemHealth on Caregivers

GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Dir. Comm. Outreach, EmblemHealth

GREGORY L. JOHNSON
Creator, Care for Family Caregiver Initiative

DAVID FLEMISTER
Dir., Brand Strategy & Comm. Mktg.

EmblemHealth.com
EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth.com/CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
EmblemHealth, Care for the Family Caregiver

CareForTheFamilyCaregiver
Facebook

646-447-7651
Care for the Family Caregiver

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Bk: When She Makes More

FARNOOSH TORABI
Author, "When She Makes More"

FARNOOSH TORABI
Personal Finance Expert

Amazon.com/When-She-Makes-More-Breadwinning/dp/1594632162
Book, "When She Makes More"

Farnoosh.tv
Farnoosh Torabi

@FARNOOSH
Twitter

FarnooshTorabi
Facebook

Viewpoint: Part 2

7online.com/Viewpoint


Segment Three: Practice Makes Perfect

KARIM ABOUELNAGA
Founder & CEO, Practice Makes Perfect

PAUL BERNSTEIN
CEO, Pershing Square Foundation

PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect

Info@PracticeMakesPerfect.org
Practice Makes Perfect

PershingSquareFoundation.org
Pershing Square Foundation

Viewpoint: Part 3

June 1st, 2014

Today we bring you some of the great work being done by Planned Parenthood of New York City. We also have with some innovative ideas from the NYC Outward Bound Schools, that are having students lead the parent teacher conferences!

But first, HELP USA is a national provider of homes, jobs, and services to homeless families, veterans and victims of domestic violence. Founded by, now Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in 1986, it has served more than 300,000 people, and last year they even ran after school programs for over 2,000 kids.

Joining us in the studio, from Help USA are, Dr. Tom Hameline, the President & CEO, Frances Pierre, the Senior Vice President of Family and Day Care Services, And most important, Phillip Harris, a true success story from Help USA.

Segment One: Help USA - Homelessness

TOM HAMELINE, Ph.D.
Pres. & CEO, HELP USA

FRANCES PIERRE
Sr. VP, Family & Day Care Services

PHILLIP HARRIS
Private First Class, US Army

HelpUSA.org
HELP USA

800-311-7999
HELP USA

facebook.com/helpusa
Facebook

@HelpUSA
Twitter

Viewpoint: Part 1

Segment Two: Planned Parenthood PPNYC

HAYDEE MORALES
VP, Education & Training, PPNYC

RANDA DEAN, M.P.H.
Dir., Adult & Professional Prog., PPNYC

LOUISE MARCHENA, MSW
Dir., Youth Programs, PPNYC

PPnyc.org
Planned Parenthood of NYC

800-230-PLAN (7526)
Planned Parenthood of NYC

7online.com/Viewpoint

Viewpoint: Part 2

Segment Three: Student Led Conferences

MATT BROWN
Founding Principal, Kurt Hahn School

SHEMIKA VALENTINE
Parent of Tsahai Lohr

TSAHAI LOHR
10th-Grader, The Kurt Hahn School

nycOutwardBound.org
NYC Outward Bound Schools

718-706-9900
NYC Outward Bound Schools

KurtHahnSchool.org
The Kurt Hahn School

718-629-1204
The Kurt Hahn School

Viewpoint: Part 3

May 18th, 2014

NY Viewpoint: May 18, 2014: Part 1
Viewpoint: Part 1



NY Viewpoint: May 18, 2014: Part 2
Viewpoint: Part 2



NY Viewpoint: May 18, 2014: Part 3
Viewpoint: Part 3

Segment One: Skin Bank I

NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

STEPHEN HALLIDAY
Retired FDNY Lieutenant

Health.NY.gov

NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry

866-NYDONOR (693-6667)
NYS Organ & Tissue Donor Registry

212-746-7546
NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

212-746-5410
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center

NYffBurnCenter.com

NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation

718-379-1900
NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation

Segment Two: Skin Bank II

PAMELA CURRAN HENRY
Mother of Skin Donor Allie

KATIE HENRY
Sister of Skin Donor Allie

ALLISON HENRY
1984 - 1997

NANCY M. GALLO, RN, MPH
Dir., NY Firefighters Skin Bank, NY-Pres.

7online.com/Viewpoint


Segment Three: New Yorkers for Children

SUSAN MAGAZINE
Exec. Dir., New Yorkers For Children

CHRISTINA RODRIGUEZ
Recipient, NYFC Spirit Award

NewYorkersForChildren.org

New Yorkers For Children

646-257-2930
New Yorkers For Children
