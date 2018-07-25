They're known as New York's Bravest -- but some of New York's Hottest are making an appearance in the FDNY 2018 Calendar of Heroes.The calendar is hot off the presses and all proceeds will benefit the FDNY Foundation, a fire safety program that helps all New Yorkers.Each month features one of New York's Bravest, along with a message of safety.There are two versions this year -- the men and the women of the department. Some of the featured firefighters were out signing autographs in Times Square on Wednesday.The men's cover star, also a nurse and actor, said the calendar shows off what firefighters need for the job."What we do involves physical activity, you want to save people, you want to be fit enough to save them," Joe Romeo said.----------