New York's Harriet Tubman National Historical Park becomes reality

AUBURN, New York --
New York lawmakers and federal parks officials are gathering in Washington, D.C. to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in New York.

U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell will preside over an official signing ceremony Tuesday that will make the park part of the National Park System. It encompasses the site of Tubman's old home on the outskirts of Auburn, about 25 miles west of Syracuse, and a nearby church where she worshipped.

The New York park will focus on Tubman's work later on in her life when she was an active proponent of women's suffrage and other causes. It will be a sister park to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Maryland.
