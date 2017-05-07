SOCIETY

Nicki Minaj offers to help a dozen fans pay college expenses

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicki Minaj took a break from prepping for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album by offering to help fans pay off college tuition, student loans, and other educational expenses, ABC News reports.

It started with a contest to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, in which fans had to tweet Minaj using the hashtag, #NickiBBMAs.

When one fan suggested that the "Starships" rapper instead pay their college tuition, Minaj responded to the challenge.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted around midnight Saturday. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"



Minaj initially had one stipulation -- her fans had to have a 4.0 grade-point average. "If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she wrote to one person.


But when the rapper learned a follower needed only $3,000 to cover the cost of three classes, she agreed. She wrote to that person, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"



She told a person who posted a screenshot of a bill for $1,069, "Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info."



Minaj ended her charity spree with a simple tweet: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."

She added that she'll "do some more in a month or 2."



ABC News reached out to a rep for Minaj, but has yet to hear back.

