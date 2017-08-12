LOTTERY

Numbers drawn for $356 million Powerball drawing

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Numbers have been drawn for Saturday's Powerball jackpot, valued at an estimated $356 million.

The numbers were 35-20-49-26-24 Powerball: 19

Meanwhile, lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket.

The ticket was bought at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million with an estimated cash value of $256 million.

The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.

It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history. The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.
