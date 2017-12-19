NYC to step up security for the holidays

New York City will be significantly stepping up security at transit hubs across the city for the holiday season.Gov Cuomo announced the anti-terror measures with MTA chairman Joe Lhota during an appearance at the RFK Bridge, flanked by rapid radiation response trucks, bomb-detecting dogs.Cuomo plans to deploy State Police, MTA police and Port Authority police at Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, MTA bridges and tunnels the Port Authority crossings.Port Authority police will also provide extra security coverage to LaGuardia and Kennedy airports.Officials say there are no specific threats to the city, but given the recent pipe bomb and truck attacks in New York City, Cuomo said it is "a prudent action" to ramp up security for the holiday season.