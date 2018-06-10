SOCIETY

NYPD officers on patrol in Brooklyn help save baby who stopped breathing

Kristin Thorne has more on how NYPD officers in Coney Island helped save a baby who stopped breathing.

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Quick-thinking NYPD officers saved a baby who had stopped breathing and was turning blue.

Police officers were on patrol in Coney Island on Saturday night when a woman flagged them down. Her 15-month-old baby was foaming at the mouth.

The officers decided to take the baby to the hospital rather than wait for an ambulance. During the drive, a third officer began giving the baby chest compressions.

As soon as they arrived at the hospital, her heart started to beat again.

SOCIETY
