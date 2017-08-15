Obama shared the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a series of posts on Twitter.
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote. The tweet featured a photograph of Obama peering into a window filled with young children of a number of racial backgrounds. By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time.
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
In subsequent tweets, Obama continued the quote, which read: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." The phrases are a line of text from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."
According to Twitter-tracking site Favstar, the former president's tweet was the second-most-liked tweet of all time, surpassing talk show host Ellen Degeneres' selfie tweet at the Academy Awards back in 2014. Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.