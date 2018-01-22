ORANGE COUNTY NEWS

Odd street sign to 'Bob's House' pops up in Orange County

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeowner in Southern California came up with a very unique way to make sure people could get to his house.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California --
A new street sign was found in Southern California with oddly specific directions to one man's house.

A unique sign pointed Orange County drivers to Bob's house. It popped up earlier this month along a street in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Officials say they regretfully had to remove the sign but applauded the homeowner's efforts.

Bob told officials he had ordered the sign so that Amazon delivery trucks could find his home.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societystreet renamingorange county newsOrange CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORANGE COUNTY NEWS
Suspect in deadly Halloween party shooting gets 40 to life
Dozens arrested in major drug bust in NY's Hudson Valley
Police investigating after 4 people shot, 1 fatally, in Newburgh
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
More orange county news
SOCIETY
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
NYPD officers' act of kindness toward disabled vet goes viral
How about a hug: It's National Hugging Day
Happy National Hugging Day! Aspire to these 5 hug world records
More Society
Top Stories
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
15-year-old girl shot at Texas high school, Teen boy arrested
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Unidentified woman collapses while recycling in Queens
Show More
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Toddler's fatal shooting stemmed from apparent gang-related argument
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
More News
Top Video
29 suffer minor injuries in smoky Brooklyn fire
Jury selection begins in trial of Cuomo's ex-aide
Eyewitness News Update
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
More Video