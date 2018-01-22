RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California --A new street sign was found in Southern California with oddly specific directions to one man's house.
A unique sign pointed Orange County drivers to Bob's house. It popped up earlier this month along a street in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Officials say they regretfully had to remove the sign but applauded the homeowner's efforts.
Bob told officials he had ordered the sign so that Amazon delivery trucks could find his home.
