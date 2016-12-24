Police officers helped make the holidays a little brighter for a New Jersey family that's going through a very tough time.Two brothers in the Leider family in Elmwood Park - 7-year-old Justin and 10-year-old Jason - are battling Hunter's syndrome, a rare and deadly disease.The Secaucus PBA wanted to make sure the boys and their sister have a good Christmas, so they bought up every item on their wish list.The PBA also raised money to help with medical bills.