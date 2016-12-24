  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
CHRISTMAS

Police officers brighten Christmas for brothers battling rare disease in New Jersey
Sade Baderinwa reports.

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police officers helped make the holidays a little brighter for a New Jersey family that's going through a very tough time.

Two brothers in the Leider family in Elmwood Park - 7-year-old Justin and 10-year-old Jason - are battling Hunter's syndrome, a rare and deadly disease.



The Secaucus PBA wanted to make sure the boys and their sister have a good Christmas, so they bought up every item on their wish list.

RELATED: Nursery donates Christmas tree sales to boys battling rare disease

The PBA also raised money to help with medical bills.
