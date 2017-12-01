SOCIETY

Operation Santa: Santa goes digital

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Operation Santa is now in it's 105th year. You can pop over to the Farley Building, the main post office in NYC, to read letters from kids and families in need of holiday gifts.

Or this year, you can also go on line to read some of those letters and adopt a family.

At DeliverCheer.com you'll find 50,000 digitized letters to Santa.

The website is only open to NYC residents who will be able to drop off gifts at the Farley Building.

If this pilot program goes well, the USPS will launch it for the entire country.

Several million letters are posted to Santa in the U.S. each year.

But only about 1-2 percent are answered.

This year, letters read at the Farley Building will also include letters from kids in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The hope is kids and families in these storm battered communities will still get some goodies for the holidays.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
