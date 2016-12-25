SOCIETY

Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree

A 20-foot Christmas tree, put together by a father and son in Oregon, appears to poke through their one-story home on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
BEAVERTON, Oregon --
A father and son in Oregon decided to poke a little fun at their holiday season this year.

Their 20-foot Christmas tree can be seen in their window and it appears to poke through the roof of their house.

What many didn't see is the two actually cut it, put the top portion on the roof and decorated it with ornaments, lights and a shining star.

The pair, Scott and Aidan Walters, got their inspiration from an unusual source.

"I was just standing out here and I just looked up and I was like, 'What if the tree went through the roof? We have a one-story house and it would look pretty cool if it just seemed to bust through the roof and stuff.' We watch Christmas vacation a lot and it's kind of an inspiration with how big their tree is," they shared.

The Walters now jokingly call themselves the Gris-Walters as a play on the Griswalds, which is the last name of the family in the film, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaypranku.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Tourists make the most out of Christmas in NYC
Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Eyewitness News viewers send us their holiday messages
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
More Society
Top Stories
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family in Brooklyn for Christmas
Singer George Michael dies at 53, his publicist confirms
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Mom brings young girl along on shoplifting trip to the store
Midtown electrical fire causing numerous subway delays
Show More
Police: Man fired shots in the air after argument with girlfriend
Russian jet crashes in Black Sea, 92 aboard believed dead
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
Eyewitness News viewers send us their holiday messages
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos